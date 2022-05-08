ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tucker getting under 76ers’ skin with defense, grit: “We can’t let that intimidate us”

By Barry Jackson
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4uDd_0fWyzTHC00

By persistently pestering, poking and prodding Philadelphia during this second-round playoff series, P.J. Tucker has made himself a perpetual pain to the 76ers.

The 76ers suggest they will allow him to go only so far.

“P.J. does what he does,” 76ers forward Danny Green said. “We don’t back down. But you’ve got to play smart. Don’t take any cheap stuff. Don’t give any cheap stuff. Be just as physical as they are. We’re going to check people, get into bodies. Let them know we’re here too. We’re here to win. It’s the type of basketball you want to see.”

Tucker entered Game 4 of this series on Sunday night having gotten under the 76ers’ skin on several occasions, with maniacal on-the-ball defense, hard screens, and on Friday, with a forearm to the back of Matisse Thybulle while they jockeyed for position, leading to a double technical foul for both after Thybulle verbally confronted Tucker in the aftermath.

Speaking about the Thybulle/Tucker incident, 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey said: “Both sides have grown men on their side. We can’t let that intimidate us. They play tough, they’re gritty, but you have to hold your own. At the end of the day, it’s a fight. We’ll take the fight to them instead of being on our heels.”

Tucker’s view of the chippiness and confrontations: “I couldn’t care less. I’m playing basketball. All the extra, I don’t even talk about the fake tough guy talk. We’re playing basketball. Nobody cares. I’m trying to win, do whatever I got to do to win. That’s it, period. That’s all it’s about. That’s all I care about.”

The biggest irritant to opponents has been Tucker’s defense.

During this postseason, the player defended by Tucker has shot 42.9 percent (36 for 84), which is ninth best among all NBA forwards, minimum 80 shots defended. That 42.9 is much worse than the 46.8 percent that those players shoot overall.

In this series, James Harden is four for six against Tucker, but Harden has produced just nine points and three assists (with four turnovers) in parts or all of 99 possessions when he’s defended by Tucker. And the 76ers have scored just 71 points on those 99 possessions.

Even though Harden and Tucker were teammates in Houston, Harden has been unusually sparse in his words discussing Tucker.

After Game 1, Harden said of Tucker’s defense: “Plays hard, but it’s not something that I’m worried about.”

Asked after Game 3 what it’s like to be defended closely by a former teammate, Harden said: “He’s on the other side. It is what it is.”

HARDEN OUTLOOK

Harden has scored only 10 points in the second half of these three games, after scoring 43 in the first half.

A career 24.9 per game scorer, Harden hasn’t topped 22 points in any of nine playoff games. He is still facilitating, but he has also had 15 turnovers to go with 20 assists in this series.

Harden acknowledges that he has moved past the days of needing to score 30 a game.

“I’ve always been the communicator, organizer, trying to get guys in the right positions,” he said. “More now, more than ever. They had two on the ball, doubled me. I had seven turnovers [in Game 3], which is way too many.”

Doc Rivers said: “I know everyone wants him to get 30, but I want him to run the team.”

MORE NEEDED

Erik Spoelstra was unhappy with the Heat’s perimeter defense Friday. Philadelphia made 16 of 33 three-pointers (48.5) after making only 14 of 64 in the first two games. Danny Green made 7 of 9 threes in Game 3.

“I wasn’t pleased,” Spoelstra said. “We made some mistakes on some of those shooters. Danny Green is too good of a shooter [to not get hot]. You don’t want one of those nights where’s it 7 for 9. Four or 5 could have been defended with a better sense of urgency and awareness.

“He still might have made those. But at least you go to bed thinking we did what we needed to. We didn’t help ourselves in terms of defending the three-point line.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jeanie Buss sends stern warning shot to Lakers organization after disappointing season

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, which is only making Los Angeles Lakers fans even more frustrated over the team’s failure to even make the cut — or even the Play-In tournament. Just imagine how much more disappointed Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss is of the franchise that has a rich tradition of not just appearing in the playoffs, but winning NBA championships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Houston, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons hints that he wants Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen A. Smith to apologize to him

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been the favorite target of basketball analysts since his conflict with the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the 76ers chapter is all over, critics are still slamming Simmons, especially after news broke out that he had injured his back. This time around, Simmons did not absorb all the criticisms sitting down, hinting that he deserves an apology from Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith, and every analyst who dissed him.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on knee injury after missing Game 4 vs. Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is out for Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors due to his knee injury, but he is keeping a positive mindset amid the latest setback. On Twitter, Morant spoke out about his condition for the first time ever since sustaining the injury in Game 3 last Saturday. He sent out an encouraging tweet, highlighting how he is maintaining his optimism that he can go through it.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Tyrese Maxey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games
All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Feels for Joel Embiid After MVP Snub

Despite leading the NBA in scoring and dominating on both sides of the ball consistently during the 2021-2022 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is expected to come up short in the race for NBA MVP. Just last season, Embiid established himself as a true MVP candidate for the first ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Ringer

Joel Embiid Has Changed the Face of the Sixers-Heat Series

After Joel Embiid drew a foul and scored on Bam Adebayo with a fadeaway jumper, he was kind enough to show his opponent the way out. The third-quarter foul was Adebayo’s second in roughly a minute and his fourth in Game 4—enough for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to pull him from the lineup. The Sixers’ home crowd howled with delight as the call was announced, and Embiid, ever helpful, pointed Adebayo to the Heat bench, where he would remain for the nearly eight and a half minutes remaining in the quarter.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
2K+
Followers
677
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy