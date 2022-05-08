ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas' Jahleel Billingsley is one of the top tight end prospects for the 2023 NFL draft

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9CSs_0fWyzPkI00

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff hauled in a slew of offensive talent via the transfer portal this offseason.

One of those players has the potential to become one of Texas’ highest rated draft prospects for the 2023 NFL draft.

PFF recently released their 2023 big board for tight ends, and Jahleel Billingsley cracked the list as the No. 4 tight end and No. 61 player overall. He landed behind Georgia’s Arik Gilbert, South Carolina’s Jaheim Bell, and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer.

The talented pass catcher is expected to flourish in Sarkisian’s offense, especially with former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers under center.

In three seasons at Alabama, Billingsley recorded 37 receptions for 559 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 15.1 yards per catch. He has the ability to make much more of an impact in Austin as he is currently competing alongside Ja’Tavion Sanders for the starting role.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star Husker legacy prospect announces commitment

A 5-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class with family ties to Nebraska Football announced his school selection on Monday night. Quarterback Dylan Raiola of Chandler, Arizona, announced on Twitter that he would be committing to Ohio State University. The junior signal-caller chose the Buckeyes over other programs like Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, and USC. His 5-Star ranking comes from on3.com. There was hope that Nebraska could be in the running, given his family’s connection to Cornhusker football. Dylan Raiola is the son of former Husker offensive lineman Dominic Raiola. Dominic played in Lincoln from 1998-2000, was a consensus All-American in 2000,...
CHANDLER, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The pressure is mounting on Sammy Watkins

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers in April, but despite the move, Watkins is not a sure-fire lock to make the roster. The nine-year veteran’s contract is one year for up to $4 million based on incentives, and with the Packers loading up on receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, there won’t be a lot of open spots at the receiver position. Here’s what Nate Davis of USA TODAY Sports had to say about Watkins being on thin ice. The first pass catcher taken in a receiver-rich 2014 draft, Watkins just joined his third team...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
State
South Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

John Schneider explains why Seahawks traded down on Day 3 of the draft

The Seattle Seahawks only made one trade during the 2022 NFL draft – moving down from one of their spots in the fifth round to add another seventh-round selection later on. Yesterday, general manager John Schneider was a guest on ESPN 710 AM in Seattle and explained why the team decided to make that trade down. Apparently they didn’t want to have to choose between taking Rutgers WR Bo Melton or Lenoir-Rhyne receiver Dareke Young in the seventh round.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green and wife Hazel commit $100,000 to fund honoring MSU basketball teammate Adreian Payne

Draymond Green made sure to pay tribute to his fallen former teammate and friend Adreian Payne during Monday night’s NBA playoff game, but he and his wife Hazel plan to do much more to honor the life and legacy of Adreian Payne. After the Golden State Warriors win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Green told the media that he and his wife Hazel are committing $100,000 to start a fund in Payne’s honor.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Notre Dame
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs lose Robinson to fellow SEC school via transfer portal

Injuries sapped KK Robinson of what might have been at Arkansas. Now he’ll ply his skills elsewhere in the SEC. The former Razorbacks guard entered the transfer portal at the beginning of April and decided on his destination Sunday. Robinson will head to College Station to play for Texas A&M. Robinson follows fellow former Arkansas basketballer Ethan Henderson to east Texas. Henderson, also an Arkansas native, transferred to A&M at about the same time last year. Robinson was a four-star recruit from Oak Hill Academy after leaving Bryant High School for his final high-school season. He hurt his foot after just 11 games during his freshman season and missed the rest of the year. This past season, Robinson played in 18 games. WMG.. pic.twitter.com/I5BWBgUOhd — Kk Robinson (@onekrob2) May 8, 2022 Robinson joined Connor Vanover and Chance Moore in the portal this spring. All three have landed: Vanover to Oral Roberts and Moore to Missouri State.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas Basketball: Five-star forward Ron Holland announces top schools

Chris Beard and company have a chance to add their first member of the 2023 recruiting class. Five-star forward Ron Holland out of Duncanville, Texas announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has trimmed his list down to eight schools. The No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Texas recently spoke with 247Sports to explain the reasoning behind naming his top schools at this time.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An Arkansas coaching legend is calling it a career

Andy Jackson has been coaching in the SEC for almost 40 years. Or, in other words, about twice as long as many of his players have been alive. The Arkansas men’s tennis head coach will retire on June 30. Jackson, an SEC lifer, practically, led the Razorbacks program for the last nine seasons. Before that, he ran the programs at Mississippi State and Florida. He was a graduate of Kentucky, as well. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such a tremendous program,” Jackson said. “I wish continued success to our student-athletes and all those affiliated with the Razorback Tennis program.” Jackson’s last on-court duty will be coaching senior Alex Reco in the NCAA Tournament from May 23-28. Arkansas, as a team, made the NCAA Tournament during three of Jackson’s seasons: 2016, 2017 and 2021. In his career, he was 615-353 with 25 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said a search for Jackson’s replacement will begin immediately.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers release former Cowboys LB

There is now one less Kamara in the NFC South. On Wednesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced the release of linebacker Azur Kamara. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defender joined the organization back on Dec. 21, 2021, when he was claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Kamara’s only official NFL action...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy