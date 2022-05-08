ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Israel Adesanya-Jared Cannonier title bout official for UFC 276 main event

By Tristen Critchfield
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA long-rumored middleweight championship clash between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier has an official date and location. The promotion announced on Saturday that the fight will serve as the headliner for UFC 276 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Caleb Plant tells Canelo: “Take your loss like a man”

By Allan Fox: Caleb Plant took to social media to give Canelo Alvarez a confidence boost following his loss to Dmitry Bivol last Saturday night. Interestingly, Plant’s brief words of support for Canelo resulted in a deluge of fans on social media, going after the former IBF super-middleweight champion, reminding him how he appeared to be looking for approval in his loss to Alvarez last November.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nate Diaz ramps up call for Michael Chandler fight: 'Send a contract. It's time'

After Michael Chandler’s brutal head kick knockout of Tony Ferguson this past Saturday at UFC 274, he caught the attention of one of the sport’s biggest names. After Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) put Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) to sleep with a front kick to the chin early in the second round in Phoenix, Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) said he’d like to get in there with the former Bellator lightweight champion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Roman Reigns Suggests He Won’t Team With The Usos Again

No more? There are quite a few families throughout wrestling history and some of them have some rather positive reputations. A big wrestling family can be incredibly successful with one member after another achieving success. That is the case with some modern wrestling families, but it seems that you might not be seeing one of them teaming up again very often.
WWE
Cinema Blend

What's Going On With RK-Bro? WWE Rumors Are Swirling About Randy Orton And Riddle

The WWE has gotten a lot of mileage out of the tag-team RK-Bro, and that’s thanks in large part to the wonderful chemistry of Randy Orton and Riddle. The two appear destined for a shot at taking control of both tag-team titles, though that might never happen based on new rumors swirling about. Unfortunately, certain claims have surfaced pointing to the wrestling organization allegedly working towards breaking up RK-Bro and inciting a feud between the two.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Former WWE World Champion Debuts Very Different Character

Mix it up a bit. There are a lot of ways to present a wrestler and most of them have been done before. That is not necessarily a bad thing as you will often see something that you have seen before. What matters is finding the right person to use that gimmick and make it work as well as possible. Now we might be seeing someone else try something that has been done, at least under the same name.
WWE
The Ringer

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair Beat Each Other Into Sublime Smithereens

As much as the Seth Rollins–Cody Rhodes match—and the main event—lit up the message boards at last night’s Backlash show, my heart is with the brutal showdown for the SmackDown women’s championship. The “I Quit” match has a long and impressive history in pro wrestling. The first famous “I Quit” match was Tully Blanchard vs. Magnum T.A., at Starrcade 1985, a hellaciously violent match that ended with the virtuous babyface Magnum embracing his inner psychopath and driving a broken chair into Tully’s eye. The WWE has never really done a fully satisfying “I Quit” match—Rock vs. Mick Foley is the most famous and certainly delivered the brutality, with the Rock unloading with multiple concussive chair shots in front of Foley’s family, but it was marred by an unsatisfying overly cute finish with Rock playing a previous recording of Foley saying “I quit” over the arena speakers. Although it wasn’t gore-soaked like Magnum vs. Tully, in many ways the Ronda vs. Charlotte match on Sunday night had the same kind of ragged, unhinged violent energy that made that such a classic.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Says Charlotte Flair Will Be Out Of Action “Indefinitely”

During today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, the company announced that Charlotte Flair will be, “out of action indefinitely,” after suffering an arm injury against Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. WWE announced that Charlotte Flair had suffered the injury after her I Quit match against...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Branch
Person
Kelvin Gastelum
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Alexander Volkanovski
Person
Anderson Silva
Person
Jared Cannonier
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Will Reportedly Be Gone From WWE TV This Summer

Roman Reigns' status with WWE has been widely discussed over the past few days. First, he cut a promo after a live event in Trenton, New Jersey, that left fans wondering if he'd be stepping away from wrestling full time. Then news broke that he had signed a new WWE contract that would require fewer house show appearances. Now, via Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, it's been revealed that Reigns will be absent from WWE TV for a while beginning next month. He's currently advertised for the June 24 episode of SmackDown in Austin, Texas, but isn't listed for any live events or TV tapings for July or August. He's reportedly booked for live events at the beginning of October.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Explains His Decision To Turn Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Heel

In an interview with the Swerve City Podcast (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan explained his decision to turn Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti heel, noting that the fans’ reaction played a part. He said: “Since she’s come into AEW, she’s had great matches. Obviously, her presentation has changed...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Addresses AEW Fan Reaction To Sammy Guevara And Tay Conti

AEW President Tony Khan was a recent guest on the Swerve City podcast where he talked about Tay Conti. Khan believes Conti is the AEW wrestler who has made the most progress from the pandemic era to today. He also addressed the recent heat she has gotten on AEW TV since being paired with her real-life boyfriend, Sammy Guevara. It was just last summer that Sammy took to one knee to propose to his then-fiance and Khan concedes he misread how fans would react to the two as an on-screen act.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy