ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Johnson rips Mayorkas over lax border security, says he’s aiding ‘evil people’

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvNjx_0fWyyXuj00

Sen. Ron Johnson ripped Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the administration’s immigration policies, saying he is abetting “some of the most evil people on the planet” by failing to secure the southern border.

“He had no idea on the numbers of all the human depredations caused by his administration facilitating the business model of some of the most evil people on the planet: The human trafficking. The sex trafficking. The drug trafficking,” Johnson (R-Wisc.) told host John Catsimatidis on his WABC 770 AM radio show in an interview that aired Sunday.

“He is completely oblivious to it,” the senator said.

Johnson said the first thing President Biden and Mayorkas must do is acknowledge there is a problem at the border.

“It is enormously frustrating. [Biden and Mayorkas] will never solve the problem if they won’t first admit they have one … and if they won’t acknowledge the root cause. And … the root cause of the problem is President Joe Biden and Secretary Mayorkas,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RCIBm_0fWyyXuj00
Ron Johnson said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is failing to secure the southern border.
© Michael Brochstein/ZUMA Press Wire

Johnson said the Biden White House and the administration of former President Barack Obama have been a disaster for Americans.

“Obama and Biden [said] they were fundamentally going to transform America. Now Americans are starting to understand what that looks like: Open borders. 40-year-high inflation. Record gasoline prices. Rising crime. They’re fundamentally destroying this country,” Johnson said.

The media and big-tech, he said, are complicit in hiding the failures of those administrations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gchZM_0fWyyXuj00
Johnson said the Biden White House has been a disaster for Americans.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

“They got [Biden] elected — a man who campaigned from his basement.  They covered up the Hunter Biden … laptop story. That was all censored. The corruption of the media in all of this also has to be pointed out. That is one of the reasons they … get away with the … out-of-control border crisis. The mainstream media is not reporting on it​,” he said.

After The Post’s expose on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, based on information found on the first son’s abandoned laptop in October 2020, Twitter blocked the tabloid from sharing the articles for more than two weeks before relenting.

Comments / 24

Lee S.
3d ago

Asylum seekers should have to seek Asylum in the nearest country of theirs and accept Asylum in the nearest country that is able to provide asylum for which they are seeking. It should not be the choice of the asylum seeker to choose the country they want asylum in because then a smaller select group of countries get overwhelmed. It is not the United States responsibility to provide asylum to the entire world, other countries need to help too. Asylum needs to be provided by the nearest country able to provide asylum for which the asylum seeker needs.

Reply(7)
13
David Dorich
3d ago

Vote November get rid of every Democrat on the ballot and pray it's not too late.

Reply(1)
20
Glitz Garcia
3d ago

none of the illegals coming here are true asylum seekers, except for Ukranians

Reply(1)
13
Related
Fox News

Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to dissolve Biden's 'unconstitutional' DHS disinformation board

FIRST ON FOX: Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing a bill Wednesday that would immediately dissolve President Biden's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disinformation board, which includes removing the executive director position currently held by the new controversial director, Nina Jankowicz. The Missouri Republican's legislation is aimed at immediately dissolving...
MISSOURI STATE
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Mayorkas
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
John Catsimatidis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Sen#Homeland Security#Wabc#White House#Americans
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy