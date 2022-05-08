Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Calumet; Clark; Columbia; Crawford; Dane; Dodge; Door; Florence; Fond du Lac; Forest; Grant; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Juneau; Kewaunee; Lafayette; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Marinette; Marquette; Menominee; Monroe; Oconto; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Shawano; Vernon; Walworth; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood TORNADO WATCH 197 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN CALUMET CLARK COLUMBIA CRAWFORD DANE DODGE DOOR FLORENCE FOND DU LAC FOREST GRANT GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA JACKSON JEFFERSON JUNEAU KEWAUNEE LAFAYETTE LANGLADE LINCOLN MANITOWOC MARATHON MARINETTE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE MONROE OCONTO ONEIDA OUTAGAMIE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK SHAWANO VERNON WALWORTH WAUPACA WAUSHARA WINNEBAGO WOOD
Effective: 2022-05-11 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:21:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MORTON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Effective: 2022-05-11 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson TORNADO WATCH 202 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA BUENA VISTA CHEROKEE CLAY DICKINSON IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA COTTONWOOD JACKSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARNOLDS PARK, CHEROKEE, JACKSON, LAKEFIELD, MILFORD, MOUNTAIN LAKE, SPENCER, SPIRIT LAKE, STORM LAKE, AND WINDOM.
Effective: 2022-05-11 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central and northwestern Iowa. Target Area: Emmet; Kossuth; Palo Alto The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Emmet County in northwestern Iowa Northwestern Kossuth County in north central Iowa Northwestern Palo Alto County in northwestern Iowa * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Terril, or 7 miles southwest of Estherville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Spencer ASOS reported 64 mph wind gust at 621 PM. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Estherville around 650 PM CDT. Gruver and Estherville Municipal Airport around 655 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Okamanpedan Lake, Dolliver and Okamanpedan State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-11 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nicollet; Sibley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN SIBLEY AND NORTHWESTERN NICOLLET COUNTIES At 654 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 6 miles southwest of Lafayette, or 7 miles north of New Ulm, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado near New Ulm. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Winthrop and Gaylord. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Effective: 2022-05-11 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Brown; Watonwan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR BROWN AND WATONWAN COUNTIES At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southeast of Sleepy Eye, or 12 miles southwest of New Ulm, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include New Ulm, St. James, Sleepy Eye, Madelia, Butterfield, Hanska, Darfur, La Salle, Sveadahl, Essig, New Ulm Airport and St James Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Effective: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Becker; Clay; Otter Tail; Wilkin The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Clay County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Detroit Lakes, Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Perham, Barnesville, Pelican Rapids, Frazee, Lake Lida, Lake Park, Toad Lake, Rothsay, Star Lake, Big McDonald Lake, Vergas, Abercrombie, Height Of Land Lake, Callaway, Dent, Elizabeth and Shoreham. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 42 and 48. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 15 and 50. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Effective: 2022-05-11 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central and central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central and central Minnesota. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Nicollet; Watonwan The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Brown County in south central Minnesota Western Blue Earth County in south central Minnesota Eastern Watonwan County in south central Minnesota Central Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over St. James, or 22 miles south of New Ulm, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lewisville around 705 PM CDT. Madelia around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lake Crystal and Vernon Center. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-11 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/07 PM 5.7 1.0 1.4 N/A Minor 12/07 AM 5.6 0.9 1.4 N/A Minor 12/08 PM 6.2 1.5 1.6 N/A Minor 13/08 AM 5.4 0.7 1.2 N/A None 13/08 PM 6.0 1.3 1.1 N/A Minor 14/09 AM 5.2 0.5 0.9 N/A None
Comments / 0