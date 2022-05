There's something magical about sipping your go-to cup of Starbucks at Walt Disney World. It's a creature comfort in a place that already feels like home. But while each theme park has its own Starbucks, EPCOT has had to make do with a baby kiosk amid the park's multi-year transformation. Not anymore! The new mega Starbucks at EPCOT is finally open. Called Connections Cafe, it serves all the iconic drinks and eats you'd expect to see on a Starbucks menu, from Frappicinos to their signature pound cake we love. But there's also a new sweet treat never seen before at Starbucks: The Liege Waffle — a next-level Belgian Waffle.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO