After nine years at the helm of the Josey girls basketball program, and a lifetime in the Augusta sports community, coach Jawan Bailey is moving on. Bailey is leaving Josey to become the new girls basketball head coach at Newton High School in Covington, Georgia. Newton, a Class AAAAAAA Georgia High School Association program, was in search of a new coach after Tiffani Johnson retired following an 18-year stint leading the program. ...

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO