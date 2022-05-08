Discover Amazing Investment Opportunities on CrowdStreet

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleInvesting in real estate has long been one of the most effective ways to grow wealth and develop a reliable stream of passive income. Last year saw a total of $91 billion worth of commercial real estate. That’s a lot of investment poised for a lot of returns. So if you’re...

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Business Highlights: Dip in inflation, Musk's contradictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation eased slightly in April after months of relentless increases but remained near a four-decade high, making it hard for millions of American households to keep up with surging prices. Consumer prices jumped 8.3% from a year ago, below the 8.5% year-over-year surge in March. Still, there are signs that inflation may be becoming more entrenched. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices jumped twice as much from March to April as they did the previous month. Inflation could remain high well into 2023, leaving many Americans burdened by price increases that have outpaced pay raises. Especially hurt are lower-income and Black and Hispanic families, who on average spend a greater proportion of their incomes on gas, food and rent.
A study indicates that, although most of us have heard of the metaverse, only 15% could explain it

Little by little the metaverse is democratized. Or at least that's what we want to believe: brands venture with marketing campaigns into virtual universes where it is possible to buy digital goods and services, attend fashion shows, interact with other users and even become the owner of a piece of digital terrain. But according to a study titled “New Realities Into the Metaverse and Beyond” by Wunderman Thompson Intelligence , even though people have heard of the metaverse, most wouldn't feel safe trying to explain exactly what it is. What is it.
The House Where Mark Zuckerberg Created Facebook (Now Meta) Just Hit the Market for Millions

Many billionaire entrepreneurs will tell the story of their company's origin and how it began in either a before or a basement or something along those lines. There’s Jeff Bezos and Steve Jobs who started Amazon and Apple out of their respective garages, David Karp who invented Tumblr in his childhood bedroom and Michael Dell who started his namesake computer company out of his college dorm room.
Disney Breaks Down Local-Language Content Plans Outside the U.S.

Disney has previously revealed it has 500 shows in the pipeline outside of the U.S., but on Wednesday, the company broke down for the first time how those planned local-language programs are being dispersed throughout global regions. According to Christine M. McCarthy, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer,...
Tech sector leads stocks lower as inflation remains high

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell on Wall Street Wednesday, led by more drops in technology companies, after a report on inflation came in worse than feared. An early rally faded, leaving the S&P 500 1.6% lower after waffling between gains and losses in morning trading. The slide wiped out gains from a day before, when the benchmark index snapped a three-day losing streak.
Secure Elite Web Hosting for Less Than $50

These days, most small businesses need a website. But between designing a site, adding features, and hosting your site, things can get expensive fast. It shouldn't be a stretch to have something as essential as a website. So, take advantage of DoRoyal Eternal Kingdom Lifetime Website Hosting while it's on sale for a limited time.
Banijay to Go Public on Euronext Stock Exchange via SPAC Deal

Banijay, Stéphane Courbit’s TV production and distribution powerhouse behind “Survivor” and “Peaky Blinders,” is set to go public and enter the stock exchange in Amsterdam through a newly-created special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. Named FL Entertainment, the listed banner will comprise Banijay and...
Gold stabilises after rising 1% following U.S. inflation data

May 12 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Thursday, after U.S. inflation data lifted prices over 1% in the previous session, as traders were cautious about the Federal Reserve's policy stance amid fears of a build-up in underlying inflation pressures. Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,852.36 per ounce, as of...
