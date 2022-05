Travis Scott is making sure that Kylie Jenner has the best Mother’s Day imaginable. A source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the rapper, 31, planned the special Turks and Caicos getaway for the mother of his children, 24, because he will be heading back on tour again. “Travis wanted to take Kylie away for Mother’s Day because he really wanted to show her how special she is to him,” the source said. “He is getting ready to get back to performing and touring again and he thought it would be super special to get away with just them and their children.”

