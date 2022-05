Tony DeAngelo seemingly doesn’t regret anything he did on the ice Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. DeAngelo let his frustration get the best of him on more than one occasion in the Hurricanes’ Game 4 loss to the Bruins. The Carolina defenseman had an anger-filled outburst after an egregious cross-checking penalty late in the third period and he threw his stick in the direction of Brad Marchand as the star winger iced Boston’s series-tying win.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO