Michelle Branch’s Love Letter To Moms Everywhere Includes Her Past Maternity Photoshoot & Her Stance On Roe V. Wade

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Michelle Branch posted a series of photos (including her past maternity photoshoot with daughter Willie) to honor mothers everywhere this Mother’s Day.

On May 8, for Mother’s Day, Branch posted a love letter to mothers from all walks of life during the turbulent time of Roe v Wade being in danger. She posted the photos on Instagram with the caption, “Me & little Miss Willie, about 16 weeks ago. Shot by an amazing mother, @sonyajasinskiphotography Happy Mother’s Day to everyone out there trying to do their best at raising tiny humans. It’s the most difficult yet rewarding role there is. Here’s to my own beautiful mother (pictured 🍷).”

The singer added, “Let’s not forget those who have no access to reproductive care, have had to become mothers when they weren’t ready, those who have lost children, and those who have made the heartbreaking decision not to be mothers. That decision is a woman’s and a woman’s alone. # roevwade ❤️”

In the first couple of photos, we see Branch’s black and white maternity shoot while she was pregnant with her daughter Willie. Next, we get a throwback photo of her mama holding a glass of wine. Then we end it with a snapshot of a Whole Foods “Mommy Boost” drink.

We love that Branch kept every mother in mind when writing this beautiful post and we also love her solidarity with Roe v Wade.

The Grammy award-winning singer has one daughter named Owen Isabelle, 16, with ex-husband Teddy Landau. She also has two children with her husband Patrick Carney named Rhys James, 3, and newborn rainbow baby Willie Jacquet, who was born on Feb. 2, 2022.

These gorgeous photos show moms who love their postpartum bodies .

SheKnows

SheKnows

