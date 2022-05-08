ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Driver sent to the hospital following overnight two vehicle crash

By Rick Liebel
 3 days ago

One man is injured following an overnight accident that took place on the intersection of West 8th and Myrtle.

According to Police calls for this two car accident came in around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Once police arrived on scene they discovered that one of the cars was traveling the wrong way and hit another car.

The victim was taken to UPMC Hamot to be treated for unknown injuries.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Police are continuing to investigate the scene.

