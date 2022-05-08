ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 80, suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in central Minnesota crash

By BringMeTheNews
 3 days ago
An 80-year-old man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday morning.

Kandiyohi County deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash involving a Ford van and a GMC pickup truck at the intersection of County Road 5 and County Road 40 Northwest in Lake Andrew Township, north of Willmar, at around 7:40 a.m.

The 80-year-old driver of the pickup truck, who is from Pennock, Minnesota, was taken to a hospital in a critical condition.

The driver of the van, identified as a 29-year-old man from Morton, Minnesota, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Fire, ambulance and air ambulance crews also responded to the scene.

