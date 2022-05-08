ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Roads' first integrative therapy clinic for cancer patients opens at Sentara Brock Cancer Center

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Roads region's first integrative therapy clinic for cancer patients is now open inside the Sentara Brock Cancer Center.

The Carrillo Kern Center for Integrative Therapies, named in memory of Jeanne Carrillo and David Kern, aims to promote wellness through a combination of traditional medicine and holistic treatments like acupuncture, massage, nutrition, reiki and yoga.

According to Sentara Healthcare, the Carrillo Kern Center will be the first in the region that integrates a range of these services into a patient's care plan.

“I have experienced first-hand how integrative therapies can support a patient’s mind, body, and soul when they are undergoing cancer treatment,” said Suzanne Carrillo, who donated the facility in honor of her sister, Jeanne Carrillo and brother-in-law, David Kern. “When our loved ones, Jeanne and David, were battling cancer they independently sought integrative therapies to support their comfort and care. It is important for these services to be accessible and affordable to all cancer patients in Hampton Roads.”

Patients are eligible for integrative therapy services from the time of cancer diagnosis through their first-year post-treatment. According to Sentara, services are not limited to patients of the Sentara Brock Cancer Center — any cancer patient or survivor can visit the Carrillo Kern Center.

Many of the services at the center are free to patients, while other services not covered by insurance will be offered at discounted rates.

“Integrative therapies can be very successful in providing patients relief from uncomfortable symptoms physically, emotionally, and spiritually throughout their cancer journey,” said Dr. Ying Li, co-medical director of the Carrillo Kern Center for Integrative Therapies. “We use evidence-based therapies, backed by ongoing research, to help patients cope with their distress from cancer and/or treatment side effects like pain, depression, anxiety and lack of energy. These are often services patients seek out independently and we believe offering these therapies at the Sentara Brock Cancer Center in conjunction with a patient’s treatment plan can offer great benefits to their quality of life and overall health.”

To learn more about the services the Carrillo Kern Center offers, click here.

#Cancer Treatment#Sentara Healthcare#Acupuncture#Nutrition#Hampton Roads
