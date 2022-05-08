ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Murphy calls MAGA ‘hateful’ wing of GOP

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLnX3_0fWypnla00
Tweet

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Sunday said the MAGA wing of the Republican Party headed by former President Trump was “hateful and divisive.”

Murphy told “Fox News Sunday” host Bret Baier that the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot coupled with the false claims the election was stolen from Trump were examples of his perception of a growing sense of extremism in the GOP ranks.

“I am very concerned about the very quick, hateful, divisive turn that the Republican Party has taken,” the Democratic senator said. “It’s something I have not seen from the Republican Party.”

Murphy’s comments echo those of President Biden, who last week called the MAGA wing of the GOP “the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history,” drawing rebuke from Republicans and conservatives for labeling a group of people as radical or extreme.

The senator said that faction of the Republican Party was “mean-spirited,” arguing they were targeting children under measures like Florida’s so-called Don’t Say Gay law, which prevents public schools from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.

“They seem to be targeting vulnerable kids in a way that didn’t exist ten or twenty years ago,” he said. “I do think it’s important to talk about this very different element of the Republican Party, which I don’t think was the foundation of the party a couple decades ago.”

Updated at 11:39 a.m.

Comments / 373

RADIO SPOT ●
3d ago

What Do You Expect, They're All Tr*mp Supporters. He's The One That Rallies Hate Groups Together. He Said Hitler Was A Good Man, And He Uses Hate To Bring People Together Just Like Hitler Did.

Reply(53)
128
left wing
3d ago

what do people expect it's ran by dictator Trump and all his little believers that divided this country but Waite the people with no brains worship trump

Reply(5)
58
W
3d ago

tell us something we don't know the whole world watched the terrorist attack on the capitol after Trump told them to March to the Capitol after rally and stop the still

Reply(8)
41
Related
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Why Donald Trump is now undermining his greatest — and only — presidential achievement

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he was seen as a "populist" right-wing politician railing about free trade and immigration to push an isolationist worldview, all of which was out of step with what we knew as the modern conservative movement up to that moment. Sure there had been a rump group of paleoconservatives, like Pat Buchanan, who had staged a couple of fringe presidential campaigns in prior decades. The independent candidacy of millionaire Ross Perot had raised some of the same issues and appealed to many of the same voter concerns. But it was Trump whose TV celebrity and flamboyant personality managed to take those ideas straight into the mainstream of the Republican Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Rolling Stone

Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape

Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months.  Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gop#The Republican Party#Democratic#American
MSNBC

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
OHIO STATE
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

560K+
Followers
68K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy