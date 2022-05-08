ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Hamilton visited by Michelle Obama, speaks on Roe v. Wade

By JENNA FRYER
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X5Sx0_0fWypgaV00
F1 Miami Grand Prix Auto Racing Former First Lady Michelle Obama, left, sits in the Mercedes team garage before the third practice session for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Lewis Hamilton dipped into the Roe v. Wade debate shortly after arriving in the United States. He protested a ban on wearing jewelry while racing by sporting three watches, eight rings and multiple necklaces in Miami.

And as the seven-time world champion prepared for Formula One's debut in South Florida, Hamilton hosted former first lady Michelle Obama in his pit for practice and qualifying.

Hamilton remains as much a change agent 16 years into his career as when he became the first Black winner in F1 in 2008. The British racer is now 37 years old, is the winningest driver in series history and is tied with Michael Schumacher with a record seven titles. Hamilton remains the only Black driver at the most elite level of motorsports.

He uses his platform to speak on issues of social justice and race, human rights and protection of the LBGTQ community. Hamilton speaks while racing in countries with questionable human rights records, or when an issue arises in which he feels his voice can lend support.

While in New York earlier this week, Hamilton took to Instagram to speak on the potential Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and end the nationwide right to legal abortion.

“I love being in the States, but I can’t ignore what’s going on right now and what some in the government are trying to do to the women who live here,” Hamilton posted on his Instagram story to his almost 28 million followers.

“Everyone should have the right to choose what they do with their bodies. We can’t let that choice be taken away.”

The next post included names of organizations and resources that support abortion rights.

Two days later, he arrived in the paddock at Hard Rock Stadium wearing every piece of jewelry he could find. He was protesting a decision by the FIA, the governing body of F1, to clamp down on drivers wearing jewelry while competing. The FIA claims jewelry is a potential safety hazard; Hamilton says he's been wearing his piercings for 16 seasons in F1 and it's his right to express himself as he chooses.

But as the glitz and glamour of F1 invaded Miami Gardens — a suburban family neighborhood that is nearly 70% Black or African American, according to the U.S. Census Bureau — Hamilton was the lone face of diversity. It's not enough, said his boss, Mercedes head Toto Wolff.

“What (F1) needs is role models, not only the top driver, who is the biggest role model the sport has, but we need ... to change that room, there needs to be a more diverse group of people talking about Formula One,” Wolff said. “We just need to take one step at a time. We would love to have a very diverse group of fans and audiences and whatever we can do we are prepared to do.”

Zak Brown, the California native who now runs McLaren Racing, said exposing F1 to a new audience is key. He cited the growth of the North American fan base through Netflix's docuseries “Drive to Survive” to “a new, more diverse youthful fan base."

“If you look at the fan base that they brought in, they brought in a lot of female fans, a lot of youth,” Brown said. "Coming to new markets like Miami and then looking for not just great race broadcasts but side and shoulder programming. It’s about making incremental gains in all of these areas.

“We just need to continue to expose our great sport to people that are new to the sport and then let the sport work its magic on everyone like it has us for many years.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues after she was benched for speaking out against 'sick' vaccine mandates and Barack Obama's decision to call himself black

ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for violating her free-speech rights after she was benched for publicly criticizing her employer's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and former President Barack Obama's decision to call himself black. Steele, who is bi-racial, claims ESPN temporarily benched her and forced her to issue an...
NFL
CBS Miami

Fake Marina In Miami Gardens Steals Show At Miami Grand Prix

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Formula 1 pictured a race in Miami and envisioned sun, sand, beaches and boats. So, when the inaugural Miami Grand Prix landed at Hard Rock Stadium, nowhere near the South Beach backdrop F1 was seeking, the promoter said don’t worry. Formula 1 wants boats in a suburban neighborhood far away from the ocean? Done. They built a fake marina. With fake water, and all. Well, it’s not really water at all in The Mia Marina, located between turns 4 and 6 at the purpose-built venue around the Miami Dolphins’ stadium. It can be found at the corner of NW 27th Ave....
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Democrats push Republicans to own potential overturn of Roe v. Wade

Florida Democrats on Tuesday sought to turn up the heat on Republicans, hoping that voters will hold the GOP responsible for the expected Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. The online news conference included two prominent South Florida Democrats, state Sens. Lauren Book and Shevrin Jones. Increasingly during last five ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Column: F1′s hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Grand Prix was hot, from the party scene to the weather, but it faced nearly impossible expectations. The celebrity watching was top level, certainly for a motorsports event. There was Paris Hilton, using a portable fan to cool herself as she danced in front of the McLaren garage on race day. Serena and Venus Williams holding hands as they navigated the pre-race grid in summer dresses. Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican entertainment icon, making a flashy entrance in an all-pink suit while hanging with Sergio Perez, Red Bull’s Mexican driver.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
Local
Florida Society
Miami Gardens, FL
Society
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
City
Miami Gardens, FL
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. In this post, however, we take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
GOLF
Us Weekly

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman’s Relationship Timeline

Love after controversy! Tiger Woods’ personal life has been a topic of conversation for decades, but has he found The One in Erica Herman? The golfer rose to fame when he won his first major at the 1997 Masters. As his success on the course continued, he made waves in November 2009 after news broke […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zak Brown
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Michael Schumacher
CBS Miami

90,000 Pounds Of Leftovers From F1 Miami Grand Prix Going To Those In Need: ‘It Warms My Heart’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Over 80,000 fans in the stands saw a Formula 1 racing spectacular. Millions more on watched on TV. For the Miami tourism economy and image, the F1 Grand Prix is another Super Bowl-like event tacked onto the South Florida calendar. At Hard Rock Stadium, where the race was run, the leftovers from all the food venues are becoming another benefit for the community. Ellen Bowen, the on-site director for Food Rescue USA told CBS4 News, “We are packing it up, putting it on pallets and direct transfer to local social service agencies, shelters and soup kitchens.” Food Rescue USA of...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Formula#F1#British#Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
CBS Miami

Researchers Find South Florida Is Most Overvalued Rental Market In US

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s no secret that the rental market in South Florida has been on another level, and now a new study is really shedding light on it. According to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida Gulf Coast, South Florida is the most overvalued rental market in the country with renters paying 22% more than they should. The study found the average rental price in the area that includes Miami and Fort Lauderdale is $2,832 but should be closer to $2,326. Researchers used past leasing data to model prices. The housing crisis is leaving many desperate for help. That’s why CBS News Miami wants to share your stories to show the crisis you’re in or how you navigated the system. We will highlight these issues and work to get answers and solutions. Send us an email at housing@cbs.com.
MIAMI, FL
WOKV

US finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — A first-of-its-kind federal study of Native American boarding schools that for over a century sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society has identified more than 500 student deaths at the institutions, but officials expect that figure to grow exponentially as research continues.
EDUCATION
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale may face $1.5M legal bill over public feeding crackdown

Violate the law of the land and there are consequences. In this case, a $1.5 million legal bill. That’s right. Fort Lauderdale taxpayers might have to fork over an eye-popping chunk of change to cover the legal fees of five attorneys who spent seven years arguing that Fort Lauderdale’s homeless feeding ban was unconstitutional. The attorneys, who represented the nonprofit group Fort Lauderdale ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
66K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy