Mississippi State

Mississippi governor says overturning Roe v. Wade would be the ‘correct decision’

By Olafimihan Oshin
 3 days ago
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) said on Sunday that overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion in the U.S., would be the “correct decision” for the Supreme Court.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” moderator Jake Tapper asked Reeves if his state is going to target birth control methods such as IUDs and Plan B emergency contraception.

“That is not what we’re focused on at this time. We’re focused on looking at what the court allows for the bill that is before the court,” Reeves told Tapper.

“We believe that the overturning of Roe is the correct decision by the court,” he added. “In Mississippi, we don’t have laws on the books that would lead to arresting individuals or anything along those lines.”

“You mean not arresting girls or women, but you would arrest doctors?” Tapper asked Reeves.

“Well, certainly I don’t think that that you’re gonna see doctors performing abortions if we have a state statute which says that they’re not allowable, except for those exceptions that we’ve mentioned earlier,” Reeves replied.

Reeves’s remarks come less than a week after Politico obtained a draft opinion piece written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Monday that signaled the court is poised to overturn of the landmark 1973 decision.

Reeves also told Tapper that the state’s 2007 trigger law, which outlaws all abortion except for those in cases of rape and cases in which the mother’s life is at stake, would go into effect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Comments / 1052

ChicagoMan
3d ago

They will force these births, then turn around and cut benefits and say "well if you couldn't afford them then you shouldn't of had them". Makes absolutely no sense.

Reply(145)
373
Omega Supreme
3d ago

Mississippi is the brokest state in the union. Now you want to force the births of children that you can't possibly take care of.

Reply(94)
286
Rose
3d ago

The right dosen't want to be told to get the vaccine and to wear a mask, because it's there body, but they can tell a woman she can't make that difficult choice to have an abortion. Go figure

Reply(54)
163
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
