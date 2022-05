Will Smith started both games of last week’s series against the San Francisco Giants, but now has been out of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup each of the past two days. Smith predictably only caught one of the doubleheader games at Wrigley Field, starting in the nightcap so Austin Barnes could catch Clayton Kershaw. Smith was behind the plate for the series finale, only to now miss the first two games against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO