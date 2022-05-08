ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Supporters of abortion rights protest at Cleveland’s Public Square

By Avery Williams, Syeda Abbas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Back-to-back protests are happening this weekend in Cleveland as supporters of abortion rights take to the streets. This comes just days...

Comments / 23

Shellee Pavlak
3d ago

abortion is wrong killing millions babies each year I said again stop having sex prevent 💔🙋‍♀️🧠😟😢😮😡😡☠👶

Reply(1)
10
Dre W
3d ago

Lady holding a sign Abortion, is health care. Please Explain killing another life is healthcare. DFT WILLIAMS

Reply
5
ThatsWhatTheySaid!
3d ago

Happy Mother's day To all who did not abort there children, Today Is Your Day!

Reply
12
