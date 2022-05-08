Supporters of abortion rights protest at Cleveland’s Public Square

A few years ago, in a small home off an uneven road in Honduras, I got a little peek into what life is like when abortion is illegal. There, I met a woman in her early 20s, who for privacy I’ll call Alma. She lived with her family and a smattering of extremely cute animals – there were a few little dogs, a kitten or two, a hen and her chicks. Months earlier, Alma had had stillbirth – she hadn’t even known she was pregnant, she told me. Doctors, though, suspected that she had taken medication to induce an abortion. They called the police. When I met Alma, she was awaiting trial.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO