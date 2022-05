PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Over six pounds of fentanyl and two guns were recovered last week by the Plainfield Police Department during a traffic stop. A PPD officer initially saw a black Dodge passenger car exit from a business around 2:20 a.m. on May 4 near the intersection of Perry Road and S.R 267, police said. After seeing several traffic violations, the officer pulled the car over.

