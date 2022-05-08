Holley schedules power outage on May 14

Wayne County is seeking proposals from companies interested in overseeing the project to establish a countywide emergency medical services (EMS) agency. The Board of Supervisors approved the project to establish a Wayne County EMS operation in March, according to Finger Lakes Times. The county’s medical emergency services coordinator Jim Lee- who has long advocated for a countywide EMS operation- said outside assistance is needed to create a county EMS agency due to the project being such a large undertaking.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO