ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Pelosi urges U.S. Congress to approve $33 billion in aid for Ukraine by end of May

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COQMN_0fWykY9g00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday told CBS that Congress needs to pass by the end of the month a bill that would give Ukraine $33 billion in military and humanitarian aid.

Comments / 3

Russell Ruggerio
3d ago

why must we always be the one to send billions to other countries when we need to help the people in our own country,AMERICA FIRST

Reply
2
Related
Fox News

Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to dissolve Biden's 'unconstitutional' DHS disinformation board

FIRST ON FOX: Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing a bill Wednesday that would immediately dissolve President Biden's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disinformation board, which includes removing the executive director position currently held by the new controversial director, Nina Jankowicz. The Missouri Republican's legislation is aimed at immediately dissolving...
MISSOURI STATE
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Congress#Ukraine#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

430K+
Followers
326K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy