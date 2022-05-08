ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

3 teens shot at post-prom party in Des Moines, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Iowa shooting: Three teens were wounded in Des Moines after a fight broke out at a post-prom party, police said. (Josiah_S/iStock)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three Iowa teenagers were shot outside a post-prom party in Des Moines early Sunday, authorities said.

Authorities were called to the scene at around 12:23 a.m. CDT, KCCI-TV reported. A 17-year-old girl and two 18-year-old boys were wounded, the television station reported.

The victims were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive, KGAN-TV reported.

The party was organized for students at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Des Moines and took place after the school’s senior prom, WHO-TV reported.

Police said approximately 200 people, mostly teenagers, attended the event, KCCI reported.

Police said an uninvited group to the event arrived and a fight broke out, according to the television station.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Father ran over toddler with lawnmower

HYRUM, Utah — A toddler was severely injured when he was hit by a lawnmower his father was riding, police in Utah said. Logan police were called to the Hyrum, Utah home Friday after the father accidentally backed over his 2-year-old son, KUTV reported. The father told police he...
HYRUM, UT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

