Colorado Springs, CO

Volunteers clean headstones at Pikes Peak National Cemetery

By Frank Heagle
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS – A group of volunteers from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs rolled up their sleeves Saturday to clean up headstones at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

It’s a semi-annual event, and it’s done in preparation for the Memorial Day weekend.
Volunteers only scrub the headstones with water; no chemicals are used, so no erosion occurs.
There are over 3,000 headstones. The volunteers say they do this to show the families and the nation that people care for the veterans that have passed.

“Being a veteran at a campus, there are a lot of students, and younger generations don’t quite understand the experiences that we have had, so hopefully, by them coming out and joining us, they get a sense of that comradery that we have within the military,” said Brian McGlone president of the student veteran organization at UCCS.

Brian says he hopes people continue to do this tradition because he plans to be buried there one day.
VFW Post 101 from downtown and the Pike’s Peak Silver Chapter of the Warrant Officers Association also helped out.

