I just got home from the rally at Planned Parenthood in Montclair, and it left me feeling even more defeated than I did heading into it. With the exception of one or two speakers, it became quickly and abundantly clear that the people running this show are in no way prepared for what is at our doorstep. The right has been chipping away at our civil rights and bodily autonomy for decades, and we are now at the point that the systems and structures our ancestors poured their blood, sweat, tears and lives into are crumbling before us. The proposed solution? According to the speakers — New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy, Rep. Donald Payne Jr., Rep. Mikie Sherrill, Planned Parenthood workers, and other elected officials — vote. Give us money.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO