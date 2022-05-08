ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Community Link: Jackson Legal Services

By Alexis Mitchell
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Katie Jackson-Lindsay, Indianapolis criminal lawyer of Jackson Legal Services. “I really wanted...

www.wishtv.com

Indianapolis Recorder

The color of leadership: MelanatED Leaders in Indianapolis

Walking into the room, you can feel the excited buzz of everyone present. This space was cultivated by a communal spirit. Everyone that is here wants to be here. The Candor Consultancies program (a joint partnership between MelanatED Leaders and Teach. For America) has a way of drawing people in....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
WISH-TV

Nursing home operator leaving 8 locations

WARSAW, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Warsaw-based nursing home operator is detailing plans to terminate its operating leases at eight Indiana locations, affecting nearly 700 employees. In a series of notices to the state, Miller’s Health Systems Inc. says, however, that it expects the new operator of each facility “will hire most if not all of the MHS employees currently working” at those locations.
WARSAW, IN
CBS Chicago

Applications end this Friday for Chicago Resilient Communities guaranteed basic income program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time is running out to apply for the Chicago Resilient Communities guaranteed basic income pilot program. The program will give cash to 5,000 Chicago families who could use a financial boost. Low-income households will get $500 a month for a year. The program began accepting applications on April 25, and will continue accepting them through 11:59 p.m. this coming Friday at chicago.gov/cashpilot. To qualify for the program, residents must have lived in Chicago for at least one year, be 18 years old or older, have experienced economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and have a household income below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. That's $57,575 for a family of three, according to the Mayor's office. The city has chosen international nonprofit GiveDirectly and Denver-based tech platform AidKit to administer the program. YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago, the Center for Changing Lives, Phalanx Family Services, Pui Tak Center, Spanish Coalition for Housing, and the United African Organization to conduct outreach efforts to get eligible Chicagoans to sign up for the program. The City Council approved the basic income pilot program as part of Lightfoot's $16.7 billion budget plan for 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
#Jackson Legal Services#Community Link
WISH-TV

Lawsuit: Mayor, IMPD played role in Chris Beaty’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mother of Chris Beaty, Debra Cooper, is suing Mayor Joe Hogsett, Indianapolis Chief of Police Randal Taylor and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for the wrongful death of her son during the 2020 downtown riots. The lawsuit claims Hogsett failed to impose a curfew during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis mother motivates other moms to overcome substance abuse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rachel Washington, 41, spent years battling addiction to drugs and alcohol, fighting for custody of her daughter and putting her higher education on hold. She’s now paying it forward by providing treatment and support to other local women and mother’s facing addiction. Washington is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WJHL

Tennessee Attorney General Slatery won’t seek another term

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery says he won’t seek another eight-year term as the state’s top legal counsel. The 70-year-old Slatery announced his decision Tuesday in a letter to the Tennessee Supreme Court, which was provided to The Associated Press by request. He’s the first Republican to hold the office since […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WNDU

The crisis at Portage Manor; why former administrator resigned

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Portage Manor has something today that it hasn’t had since last September. A licensed administrator. Portage Manor is home to more than 100 indigent residents with mental or physical disabilities. At least for now. “So, the worst fear is, it gets shut down. I...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New Indiana law creates adjunct teaching permits for K-12 schools

INDIANAPOLIS – A new Indiana law allows K-12 schools to hire full- or part-time adjunct teachers. House Enrolled Act 1251 allows school districts to grant adjunct teaching permits to prospective instructors. The law requires adjunct teachers to have at least four years of experience in the subject they want to teach.They must also be mentored […]
INDIANA STATE
The Herald-Times

City of Bloomington: Annexation opponents failed to collect enough signatures

In response to a lawsuit filed by County Residents Against Annexation, the city of Bloomington argues annexation opponents did not file enough remonstrance petitions to stop the city’s expansion, according to newly filed court documents. The city also said Monroe County Auditor Catherine Smith, who counted the petitions, overstepped her authority and counted defective filings. ...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

