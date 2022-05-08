Baltimore mourns James "Traffic Jam Jimmy" Uhrin after he died at 65

James Uhrin died Saturday morning at his home at the age of 65, as reported by his family to FOX 45.

The broadcasting legend died of a heart attack.

Uhrin first appeared on screens in the Baltimore area as Mondy the Sea Monster on the "Captain Chesapeake" show.

He is known by many as "Traffic Jam Jimmy" as he helped drivers navigate the beltway every morning. During his time at FOX 45, he would take on numerous jobs at the station including directing, editing and recording commercials.

Uhrin started his work at the station in 1974. He was a student at an electronics school run by Sinclair Broadcast Group founder Julian Smith. It was here that he helped build the FOX 45 that viewers see today.

He moved to the news team in 2012. Once there, he would cover community events and help drivers make it through the morning commute. Every holiday season, Uhrin would dress up as Santa Claus and help cheer up sick children in Baltimore hospitals.

Many took to Twitter when they heard the news about Uhrin.

Gov. Hogan was devastated when he learned of the news.

T.J. Smith, a podcaster and media relations specialist, tweeted about some of the memories he shared with the legend.