Food assistance organization opens pantry in Dundalk

“Together, we CAN,” partners, grantmakers and supporters of the Community Assistance Network said aloud to give the cue to 12-year-old food recipient Jayme Amato-Kempa to cut the ribbon on the organization’s new pantry and resource center on 7900 East Baltimore Street in Dundalk.

“I have fallen on hard times as a mother of four children,” Amato-Kempa’s mother Heather said in her remarks before the May 3 ribbon cutting, adding that she has two who are disabled, one with autism and Jayme who has Klinefelter syndrome, a genetic condition in males where they have an extra x chromosome. “I came to the Community Assistance Network for help, and they treated me like family as soon as I walked through the door.”

CAN is a regional community action agency that has delivered economic relief to individuals and families since its founding in 1965 and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes the sourcing of millions of meals to residents across Baltimore County.

“CAN reflects the definition of the term that has become popular over the past few years – ‘essential workers,’” executive director Mitchell Posner said.

The new center will further strengthen the work CAN does to make sure people have access to enough food to lead healthy lives, pantry leaders said.

“Thank you, CAN, for what you do day in and day out,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said at the grand opening. “From the bottom of my heart and on behalf of a grateful county, we celebrate this day, and we thank you for making this real.”

The new center will also use a pantry model that allows clients to select their own food, similar to a grocery store, CAN Board of Directors president Keith Shapiro said, noting that doing so gives them a sense of dignity.

“This is just the beginning. This is something we are building on,” Sen. Johnny Salling said. “We are going to show other counties and states who we are and what we are doing here, as partners and as a team.”