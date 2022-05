COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are back over 20% as the 5th wave of the pandemic spreads throughout the state, driven by a highly contagious new subvariant. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Long Island City now stands at 21.3%, according to the latest data posted by the city. Large swaths of Queens near or top 15% as well, along with Manhattan neighborhoods like the Financial District and Lincoln Square.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO