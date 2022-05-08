ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Sidelined for Game 4

Martinook (lower body) won't play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Bruins,...

CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Natural hat trick in third period

Tarasenko recorded a natural hat trick, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5. Tarasenko scored two goals 1:28 apart early in the third period to give the Blues a lead, and he sealed his hat trick with an empty-netter. He'd been kept off the scoresheet in three of the first four games in the series. The winger is up to four tallies, one assist, 14 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating in five playoff contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Ruled out Wednesday

Wilson (lower body) will not play in Game 5 against the Panthers on Wednesday but is considered day-to-day, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson did travel with the team but didn't participate in the game-day skate, so he may not be as close to returning as his day-to-day designation might indicate. Prior to getting hurt, the gritty winger managed just one point in his previous nine outings while averaging 15:45 of ice time. Once given the all-clear Wilson should be in the mix for a top-six role and figures to link up with one of the power-play units.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Heat-76ers: Shelved sniper Duncan Robinson is a hot topic, but cold shooting is only one of Miami's issues

If you want to make a case that Duncan Robinson deserves playing time, you could start with the Miami Heat's first shot in Game 4 of their second-round series. In an effort to get Kyle Lowry going and exploit the Philadelphia 76ers' drop coverage, they run him off a down screen into a dribble-handoff with Bam Adebayo, but Lowry back-rims the open 3:
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Jets' Carl Lawson: Still on track for training camp

Lawson (Achilles) said Wednesday that he expects to be back for training camp, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Jets head coach Robert Saleh made similar comments about Lawson's status at the end of March and it appears the pass rusher's rehab is still going well. Lawson signed a contract ahead of the 2021 season but missed the entire campaign due to a ruptured left Achilles suffered last August. He posted 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles across 16 games for the Bengals in 2020.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod

Fleury will guard the home goal during Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network reports. Fleury was a little shaky in Sunday's Game 4 against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat, but coach Dean Evason will nonetheless stick with the veteran netminder for a pivotal Game 5 matchup. The Blues put up six goals through Games 1 and 2 in Minnesota to open the series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Griffin Canning: Suffers setback

Canning (back) experienced soreness after tossing a simulated game Monday and will scale back his throwing for a few days, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Canning's sim game Monday was only two innings, but the right-hander felt "more soreness than expected" afterward and will now take a step back from his throwing progression. It's not clear if this will affect his timeline for returning to the big club since he's not eligible to return until early June. It's at least encouraging that the Angels hope Canning can play catch Wednesday, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Head to bench Tuesday

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk is 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts over his past three games and will receive Tuesday off to reset. Yonathan Daza will start in left field in his place and bat fifth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Ralph Garza: Sent down Monday

Garza was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Garza was called up by the Rays on Saturday, and he made two relief appearances during his brief stint in the majors. He allowed a run on a hit and a walk in three innings but will head back to Durham after Calvin Faucher was called up Monday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Demoted amid season-long slump

The Cardinals optioned DeJong to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Since slugging a career-high 30 home runs in 2019 and earning an All-Star nod, DeJong hasn't come close to replicating that performance in the two-plus seasons that have followed. He was off to an especially brutal start to the 2022 campaign, having slashed just .130/.209/.208 with a career-worst 29.1 percent strikeout rate. The Cardinals will send DeJong down to Memphis with the hope that he finds his swing and recaptures some confidence at the plate, but at least for now, his time as the big club's everyday shortstop is over. Tommy Edman is expected to slide over from second base to play shortstop in the short term, while Brendan Donovan will be first in line to get a look as St. Louis' primary option at the keystone.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Acuna isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Acuna appeared to be favoring his leg during Tuesday's loss to Boston, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether the 24-year-old is available off the bench remains to be seen, but Travis Demeritte will shift to right field while Orlando Arcia enters the lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Demoted to Triple-A

Abrams was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. The 21-year-old started 16 games during the first month of the season but never found his groove offensively with a .182/.270/.273 slash line in 65 plate appearances. Abrams' playing time diminished over the past couple weeks, and he'll now head back to the Triple-A level to see more regular at-bats. Ha-Seong Kim should continue to operate as the Friars' primary shortstop, though Abrams could receive another opportunity in the majors later in the year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Moving to shortstop

Edman is expected move over from second base to serve as the Cardinals' everyday shortstop following the demotion of Paul DeJong to Triple-A Memphis, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Edman began his tenure with the Cardinals as a utility player in 2019, but in the majority of fantasy leagues,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

