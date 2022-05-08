ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: In net for Game 4

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Raanta will start Sunday's Game 4 in Boston, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News and Observer reports....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Natural hat trick in third period

Tarasenko recorded a natural hat trick, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5. Tarasenko scored two goals 1:28 apart early in the third period to give the Blues a lead, and he sealed his hat trick with an empty-netter. He'd been kept off the scoresheet in three of the first four games in the series. The winger is up to four tallies, one assist, 14 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating in five playoff contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four goals again

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury and the Wild led 2-1 after the first period, but the Blues took over to close out the game. This is the third time in five contests Fleury's allowed four goals, including in each of the last two games. The Wild are now in must-win mode beginning with Thursday's Game 6, and it's unclear if Fleury will get another start or if Cam Talbot will get his first start of the playoffs for a chance of pace.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
BOSTON, MA
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod

Fleury will guard the home goal during Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network reports. Fleury was a little shaky in Sunday's Game 4 against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat, but coach Dean Evason will nonetheless stick with the veteran netminder for a pivotal Game 5 matchup. The Blues put up six goals through Games 1 and 2 in Minnesota to open the series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Pyotr Kochetkov
CBS Sports

Twins' Kyle Garlick: Nearing rehab assignment

Interim manager Jayce Tingler said Wednesday that Garlick could begin a rehab assignment in the near future, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Garlick landed on the injured list with a strained right calf May 2, but he's recently ramped up his rehab program and is nearing game action. Given it's been a relatively short absence, the 30-year-old shouldn't require much time in the minors to get back up to speed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Whiffs six in no-decision

Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big blow coming on an Alfonso...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' David Price: Ramping up in Arizona

Price (COVID-19) is getting built up at the Dodgers' training complex in Arizona, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The veteran recently cleared league protocols and traveled with the Dodgers when the team was in Chicago. However, Price has been out of action for over two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, so he is taking some time to get his arm built back up. The southpaw will likely resume a bullpen role upon his return.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Two homers in win

Trout went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, three RBI and a walk in a 12-0 win Tuesday over the Rays. Trout's big game may not receive that much attention as Reid Detmers upstaged him by throwing a no-hitter. Nonetheless, Trout homered off Corey Kluber in the second and added a two-run shot off outfielder Brett Phillips in the eighth. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player has homered in consecutive games and is the only qualified AL player sporting an OPS over 1.000 with a 1.183 mark. He has scored 25 runs in 27 games and is just eight away from 1,000 runs scored for his career.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Griffin Canning: Suffers setback

Canning (back) experienced soreness after tossing a simulated game Monday and will scale back his throwing for a few days, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Canning's sim game Monday was only two innings, but the right-hander felt "more soreness than expected" afterward and will now take a step back from his throwing progression. It's not clear if this will affect his timeline for returning to the big club since he's not eligible to return until early June. It's at least encouraging that the Angels hope Canning can play catch Wednesday, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Not in Monday's lineup

Ward isn't starting Monday against the Rays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Ward started in the last four games and went 4-for-13 with three runs, six walks and six strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Jack Mayfield starts in right field and bats sixth.
ANAHEIM, CA

