Maine State

Maine motorists reminded to share the road

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA — May begins the season of warmer weather and that means motorcycles will be out on the roads. The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety reminds all motorists that May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and to share the road. With thousands of deaths nationally each year, motorcyclists...

97.5 WOKQ

Is It Illegal in Maine to Drive With a Crack in Your Windshield?

It's a far more common occurrence than most of us want to admit. One day you're driving around with a perfectly intact windshield and before you know it, a small little ding turns into a full blown crack. Now what? Here in Maine, take a walk through the busy parking lot of a big box store or supermarket and you're likely to spot at least a couple of cars with windshields that could use a little repair. But is it illegal to drive around in Maine with a crack in your windshield? The answer is a bit complicated.
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE
Maine State
Augusta, ME
Maine Cars
Maine Traffic
94.9 HOM

Enormous River Monster Pulled in Maine

As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Eight Maine schools closed as COVID cases surge

BROOKLIN, Maine — Some Maine school districts are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks just as they’re hitting the home stretch of another school year affected by the virus. School Union 76 Interim Superintendent Mark Hurvitt announced Monday that The Brooklin School, which enrolls Pre-K through eighth-graders in the small peninsula town, would move to remote learning for at least the rest of the week.
BROOKLIN, ME
Z107.3

Here’s A Maine Tick Solution That Doesn’t Require Insecticide

We Mainers are accustomed to the attention we must give to ticks while we are outside. One Mainer has had enough of that and decided to take matters into her own hands. As recently reported by Fox Bangor and by WMTW in December, Jane Gower of Dresden, had enough of playing on the defense of those dastardly, virus-carrying ticks in our Maine woods and yards and put together a product that we Mainers can use to tackle the problem head-on called Mainejane's Tick Tacklers.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

The 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Maine Right Now

Safety is important to anyone and everyone when thinking about where they're going to live and put down roots. In the state of Maine, the concerns over dangerous criminals and violent crimes is relatively modest compared to other states across the country. It's for good reason, too. According to SafeWise, Maine has the lowest violent crime rate in the entire nation overall, with a handful of cities that continue to battle the problem. The definition of violent crime includes murder, assault, aggravated assault, and other crimes of that nature. But that is only part of the story.
MAINE STATE
WUPE

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMTW

New COVID-19 concerns are growing in Maine

Maine — The number of people in the hospital in Maine with COVID-19 continues to trend upward. On Monday, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported that 150 active cases are currently in the hospital. That was down slightly from 156 on Sunday, but Sunday's report was the first time the number had reached 150 since March 5.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

A Very Popular Maine Tourist Destination Will Now Require Masks

According to WGME 13, Maine's largest seasonal tourist destination will now be requiring masks inside all of the buildings on property. Acadia National Park, the only National Park in New England, has said that due to developing guidance from the National Centers for Disease Control, they have opted to, at least for the time being, enforce a masking mandate inside all of the park's buildings.
MAINE STATE
KRMG

Two people fatally struck by Amtrak train in southwestern Maine

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Two people were killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in southwestern Maine on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. EDT, Biddeford Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk confirmed to the Sun Journal. Fisk said she could not identify the victims.
BIDDEFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist dies in Hancock County collision

PORTLAND, Maine — A motorcyclist was fatally struck Saturday in a head-on crash in Hancock County. Charles Brown, 49, of Indian Township was traveling by motorcycle at about 8:20 p.m. on Route 9, also called the Airline Road, in Township 22 when a sedan traveling in the opposite direction reportedly crossed the centerline and struck him, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release issued Monday.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Convicted child rapist arrested in Maine

FARMINGDALE, Maine — A Massachusetts man convicted of eight counts of aggravated rape of a child was arrested in Maine on Friday. Stephen Corbin Jr., 38, of Methuen was taken into custody at a home in Farmingdale by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force after Massachusetts State Police found information that pointed to him being there, according to a release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
FARMINGDALE, ME

Comments / 0

