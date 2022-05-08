Best toner for sensitive skin

While there are plenty of health benefits provided by coffee itself (antioxidants, caffeine for energy, etc.), it’s what you put into your daily cup that could either aid or deter your skin health, experts say. As drinking coffee completely black is often most recommended health-wise, it is an acquired taste as most of us prefer to sweeten our cup of joe with sweeteners, creamers, milks, syrups, etc. We checked in with skincare and skin health experts to learn more about 1 type of coffee beverage to avoid for more supple and hydrated skin, and one common coffee add-in that can lead to skin dryness. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jane Gee, master esthetician, founder of Nutritional Skincare and owner of janegee, Dr. Simran Sethi, MD, skincare expert and founder of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist at Loxa Beauty.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO