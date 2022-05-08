2 shot in Bennettsville following ‘after prom’ party, police say

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Sunday after being shot after attending an “after prom party” in downtown Bennettsville, police said.

Police have not identified the victims but said their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police Chief Kevin Miller told News13 “an unknown individual opened fire” in a parking lot adjacent from where the prom party took place.

There have been no arrests, and Miller said detectives are still investigating the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

