There's a reason why "quick weight loss" is searched more than 12,000 times per month on Google. In a society that glamorizes diet culture — whether by labeling foods as "good" or "bad," or by making "what I eat in a day" videos a viral TikTok trend — it's easy to become obsessed with the food you're eating and how it affects the number on the scale. The marketplace is already inundated with harmful diet pills, fasts, and cleanses, and yet it always seems like something new is being hyped up as a path to fast weight loss. Recently, for instance, TikTok has been touting Ozempic.

FITNESS ・ 21 DAYS AGO