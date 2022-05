The Golden State Warriors had the chance to close out the Memphis Grizzlies. Instead, they were blown out by the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies. The Golden State Warriors were one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2019. They had the chance to do so with a win in Game 5 at the earliest against the Memphis Grizzlies, who are without Ja Morant due to a bone bruise in his right knee.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 53 MINUTES AGO