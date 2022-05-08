ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Pedestrian killed by Collier sheriff's office patrol car

By ABC7 News
 3 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being hit by a Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) patrol vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the deputy was traveling northbound on Santa Barbara Boulevard with their emergency lights on when they collided with the 19-year-old victim.

The FHP report stated the Naples victim walked right in front of the CCSO deputy’s path prior to the crash.

The crash has remained under investigation at this time.

