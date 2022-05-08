ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Results: GNAC Tennis

By KNEP TV
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff and Gering girls tennis teams in action out in Hastings for the annual Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference Girls Tennis Invite on Saturday. Scottsbluff finishing second in the final team standings while Gering taking 5th overall. It’s Scottsbluff’s best...

central.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Tennis: A busy day on the court in the WDA

A busy week for WDA teams with only two weeks left in the regular season. Minot and Legacy currently sit atop the standings with a 3-0 record. Minot hosted Williston and Legacy hosted Jamestown. Scores:Minot Majettes (9), Williston Coyotes (0)Legacy Sabers (7), Jamestown Blue Jays (2)Bismarck Demons (6), Jamestown Blue Jays (3)St. Mary’s Saints (5), […]
MINOT, ND
News Channel Nebraska

Primary election results for Platte Valley

COLUMBUS, Neb. – Primary election night has arrived in Nebraska. Tune into News Channel Nebraska for all the latest updates from across the state, including the hotly contested gubernatorial primary, as well as local races in northeast Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Four MPCC Rodeo Team members qualify for nationals

Story by Mid-Plains Community College Communications. Four members of the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team have punched their tickets for the College National Finals Rodeo. They are: Jacob Haren in the tie-down roping and team roping; Jentri Hurlburt and Barrett Schlieker in the team roping and Koby Jacobson in the...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

New tennis center opens in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Ernest Grundy Tennis Center is now the newest addition to the Kearney Parks and Recreation Department. The 62,000- square-foot facility that features six indoor courts with mezzanine spectator seating opened its doors to the public on Monday, May 9. It is the home of the...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Hastings, NE
Sports
City
Scottsbluff, NE
City
Mccook, NE
City
Hastings, NE
City
Gering, NE
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Telegraph-area athletes qualify for state at B-6 District

OGALLALA — No one was catching Lexington’s Ian Salazar-Molina in the 3,200-meter run on Tuesday at the B-6 District meet in Ogallala. With each passing lap, the Lexington sophomore created more and more space until he was running alone. He crossed the finish line at 10 minutes, 9.37 seconds, over five seconds ahead of Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron in second place.
OGALLALA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha claims season sweep over Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Mavericks are state baseball champions in a way. The Mavericks claimed a 5-3 win over Creighton on Tuesday, giving Omaha a perfect 2-0 mark against the Bluejays. Omaha also went 2-2 against Nebraska during the season. Nebraska and Creighton played once during the season, with...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Crawford Wins Panhandle Conference Golf Tournament

The Bayard golf course was a busy place on Tuesday as it hosted both the Western Trails Conference and Panhandle Athletic Conference meets. Cael Peters of Mitchell shot a round of 76 to win the Western Trails individual title by four strokes over runner-up Jace Nelson of Gordon-Rushville. Gordon-Rushville’s Tegan Snyder was five strokes behind Nelson in 4th place.
CRAWFORD, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High tennis wraps up 10-0 dual season

KEARNEY — The Kearney High tennis team edged Grand Island 5-4 to end its dual season with a 10-0 record. The Bearcats won on the strength of their singles play as Olivia Flood, Emma Heacock, Meghan Dahlke and Paige Moffett came out on top with Dahlke needing to win the tie-breacker to salvage the team win.
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Davis
NebraskaTV

NSAA announces 2022 baseball tourney fields

LINCOLN, Neb. — With the final day of district play now come and gone, the matchups have been announced for the NSAA baseball state tournaments. Kearney and Central City/Fullerton/Centura are the lone representatives from the Central Nebraska area, with Kearney getting the eighth seed in Class A and CCFC grabbing the fourth seed in Class B.
KEARNEY, NE
Panhandle Post

B-6 District Track & Field final results-Boys

1.Sidney 124 2. Lexington 92 3. Chadron 80 4. McCook 77.33 5. Scottsbluff 52.33 6.Cozad 37 7. Ogallala 21 8. Alliance 19 9. Gothenburg 16.33 10 .Gering 8. 1. 11 Jacob Gomez-Wilson 11 Adam Dugger 11 Lucas Gomez-Wilson 12 Cole Thomas 43.06a McCook. 2. 12 Sawyer Dickman 10 Isak Doty...
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hart named Dean of Student Affairs

CHADRON, Neb. – Dr. Tara Hart has been appointed as Chadron State College’s next Dean of Student Affairs, President Randy Rhine announced Monday. Hart replaces current Dean of Student Affairs Jon Hansen, who will retire June 17. “I’m really pleased we had a proven leader and accomplished advocate...
CHADRON, NE
North Platte Telegraph

West Nebraska all-star football, volleyball teams announced

Several members of Telegraph-area schools were announced as part of the West Nebraska all-star game for both football and volleyball. Representing the east roster in football are Anselmo-Merna Cass McGinn, Garrett Porter and Bryce Schmidt, Broken Bow’s Keifer Anderson, Sawyer Bumgarner, Austin Harvey, Tyler Thomas and Cyrus Wells, Cozad’s Nathan Engel, Jade Stull, Jacob Weatherly and Nolan Wetovick, Gothenburg’s Bronson Long and Maddox Rickertsen, Hi-Line’s Cooper Ray and Carson Reiners, Lexington’s Hunter Stewart and Fredy Vargas-Guido, Medicine Valley’s Sebastian Kramer and Lane Lenz, North Platte’s Ryan Kaminski, Kade Mohr and Caleb Tonkinson, Sandhills/Thedford’s Trae Hickman, South Loup’s Jake Halstead and Wallace’s Kolton Hager.
GOTHENBURG, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic Conference#Gnac#Clause#Breanna#Knep
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Softball Scoreboard: May 10-14, 2022

The final week of the 2022 regular season in Wyoming High School softball is here. The Week 9 schedule has a little less activity because some teams have already finished their season or have only a game or two left. The East Conference title will be decided on Friday in...
CASPER, WY
Sioux City Journal

SPORTS BRIEFS: GPAC announces All-Conference baseball

SIOUX CITY — Morningside University’s baseball program placed nine student-athletes on the 2022 All-Great Plains Athletic Conference honor teams released Wednesday. The trio of freshman catcher Jayson Willers, junior outfielder Carter Ades and sophomore pitcher Wade Canaday were placed on the top two squads. Willers was the lone...
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney boys, McCook girls claim B-6 track and field championships

OGALLALA – The Sidney Red Raider boys track team won five events and took second in seven others to run away with the team title in the B-6 Track and Field Meet in Ogallala on Tuesday. The Raiders 124 team points outdistanced Lexington, who finished the day with 92 points.
OGALLALA, NE
WIBW

Washburn softball selected to NCAA Tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn softball is going dancing!. The MIAA regular season champs heard their name called as an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament Monday morning. ”It’s exciting,” Washburn head coach and 2022 MIAA Coach of the Year Brenda Holaday said. “I mean, you don’t take that for granted. It doesn’t happen as often as every team would like. Everybody would like to go to the postseason, so any time you get that opportunity it’s pretty exciting.”
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy