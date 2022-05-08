Results: GNAC Tennis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn softball is going dancing!. The MIAA regular season champs heard their name called as an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament Monday morning. ”It’s exciting,” Washburn head coach and 2022 MIAA Coach of the Year Brenda Holaday said. “I mean, you don’t take that for granted. It doesn’t happen as often as every team would like. Everybody would like to go to the postseason, so any time you get that opportunity it’s pretty exciting.”

