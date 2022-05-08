ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of Vicky White at hotel day of escape

By Maggie Matteson
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says that a surveillance video was captured of Vicky White at a hotel in Florence.

Officials say that the time stamp on the video is wrong and to add 1 hour and 10 minutes to the time stamp provided. The correct time would be 6:30 a.m. on April 29, the day of the escape.

Officials have also said that she stayed for two nights and paid with her credit card.

