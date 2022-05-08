ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Happy Mother's Day!

By Skook News
skooknews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mother's Memorial sits near the intersection of Hoffman...

www.skooknews.com

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Two sisters missing in Scranton found

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police safely find sisters that went missing Wednesday in Scranton. According to the Scranton Police Department, Betty Hill, 37, and Joy Hill, 36, left together from South Scranton and were not seen since 11:00 a.m. As of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday both sisters were found safe and the search was called off. […]
SCRANTON, PA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Greenwood Main Street Festival begins

TULSA, Okla. — The Greenwood Main Street Festival has begun and FOX23 spoke with the Bill White, executive director of Historic Greenwood Main Street. “We wanted to do something that’s gonna be really helpful for the community, something the kids would enjoy that’s gonna be family friendly,” he said.
TULSA, OK
WBRE

Schuylkill County family opens home to Ukrainian refugees

MCADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The number of Ukrainians who have fled their country since Russia’s invasion in February is approaching 6 million becoming the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. And one Ukrainian family could soon find refuge in Central Pennsylvania. A Schuylkill County family is getting ready to take in another family […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Schuylkill County girl scout troop practices inclusivity

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County girl scout troop is working to make playgrounds more inclusive. Playing with friends is much easier to do when you’re able to talk to them, but what about nonverbal children? “We don’t have any other way besides her body language for her to tell us what’s […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Schuylkill County, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Society
Schuylkill County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Ashland, PA
Newswatch 16

Car smashes into Scranton church

SCRANTON, Pa. — A car crashed into a church on Tuesday in Scranton. The vehicle smashed into St. Paul's United Methodist Church at the corner of Prospect Avenue and Birch Street around 6 p.m. Police haven't said if anyone was hurt. The door to the church is damaged after...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton woman has 100th birthday celebration

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has a milestone of a birthday to share with you Sunday night. A Lackawanna County woman is celebrating her 100th birthday. Eileen Davis blew out her candles at her senior apartment complex in Scranton. Family and friends threw her a surprise birthday party and she says the secret […]
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy