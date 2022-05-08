ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerro Gordo County, IA

1 with minor injuries after vehicle vs. deer collision on I-35 in northern Iowa

KIMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY, Iowa - One person was injured early Sunday following a deer...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 1

Related
KCRG.com

Two injured in single-vehicle accident in Linn County

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday at approximately 12:00 pm, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on Fairchild Rd just north of Horak Rd. Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered a 2002 silver Ford Ranger in the east ditch. An investigation showed that the...
LINN COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cerro Gordo County, IA
Accidents
State
Iowa State
Cerro Gordo County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Mason City, IA
City
Elkhart, IA
County
Cerro Gordo County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Northern Iowa#I 35#Accident#Chevy
KIMT

100 mph chase sends Iowa woman to prison

HAMPTON, Iowa – A woman caught driving 100 miles per hour is going to prison. Mina Annabeth Youngbear, 26 of Toledo, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars for pleading guilty to eluding and driving while barred. Law enforcement says Youngbear was spotted driving a vehicle...
HAMPTON, IA
CBS Minnesota

80-Year-Old Man Injured In Central Minnesota Crash

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – An 80-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning after car crash in central Minnesota. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, a truck and a van collided near County Road 5 and County Road 40 Northwest in Lake Andrew Township shortly after 7:30 a.m. The truck driver, an 80-year-old man from Pennock, suffered possible life-threatening injuries. The driver of the van, a 29-year-old man, had non-life threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake in Minnesota identified

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
HUGO, MN
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Homicide investigation underway in Iowa after man found shot to death

AMES, Iowa (WHO) – Police in Ames are investigating a homicide after a man with multiple gunshot wounds was discovered dead early Monday morning. Multiple calls came in to police around 4:39 a.m. about gunshots heard east of Wheeler Street, according to the Ames Police Department. Just a few minutes after, officers found a man […]
AMES, IA
KCRG.com

Officials seeking people accused of illegal dumping in Johnson County

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a group of people that they said dumped items in a wildlife area. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said that three people were seen on a camera allegedly dumping construction materials and scrap wooden pallets at the Hawkeye Wildlife Management Area, located along the Iowa River south of Swisher.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy