1 with minor injuries after vehicle vs. deer collision on I-35 in northern Iowa

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.

