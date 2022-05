FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop bested visiting Concordia 6-2 on Wednesday night to improve to 6-0 in SAC play and clinch the conference title. Concordia falls to 5-1 in SAC play. While both the Bruins and Cadets have one conference game left, Northrop now has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Concordia regardless of the outcome […]

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO