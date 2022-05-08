ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

Housing crisis looms for victims of Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire

By Madison Conner
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gc9CA_0fWyVy9n00

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – As the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire continues to burn towards Las Vegas and Mora, community members are wondering what will be lost and looking for answers to issues they were already facing before the fire that are now worse. “Owning property is probably the biggest priority for most of us,” said real estate agent RaeDawn Price. “My parents are the fifth generation to live in their family homestead.”

Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire putting stress on evacuation centers

Pride of land and culture is big in both Mora and Las Vegas but that land is currently under attack by the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak fire, with no end in sight. “To see it burned and charred to a crisp is going to be really hard and shocking for most of us,” said Price.

While some community members flee, others stay behind to fight for their homes. For Price, she’s left wondering what comes next.

“The market has just driven the need up and the price up,” said Price. She says the fires are making the housing crisis even worse.

Calf Canyon, Hermits Peak Fire evacuees struggling to find places to stay

“We’ve never seen this few houses on the market in Las Vegas,” said Price.

There are 18 active listings in Las Vegas and six in Mora. Price says a good majority of those are directly in the burn zones of the fire.

“Probably in Mora County, you know 80% of those houses on the market are being affected,” said Price.

With no safe way of knowing the current status of those properties, all they can do is wait and see if those homes are still standing at the end of this.

“I can’t even imagine…I just don’t where to even start helping rebuild or how,” said Price. She prays they won’t have to rebuild.

“Even if they did want to rebuild the house from the ground up, materials are so high, it’s just such an impossible situation all around,” said Price.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

New wildfire burning on Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation

Officials are reporting a new wildfire start on the Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation around 1:38 p.m. on April 28. It has burned 10 acres and is 0% contained. Smoke may be visible in the surrounding areas of Datil, Pie Town, Alamo, and Magdalena. Start Date: April 28 around 1:38 p.m. Location: 4 miles east of […]
ALAMO, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico communities at greatest risk of a wildfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve been in New Mexico during wildfire season, you know the all-too-familiar smell of smoke in the air and the sound of fire trucks racing to the scene of another New Mexico wildfire. You probably remember fires in the Jemez mountains, blazes near Ruidoso, or flames in the Albuquerque foothills in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Denver Channel

Strong winds could push New Mexico fire toward mountain town

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Residents of the small northeastern New Mexico town of Las Vegas have been watching aircraft disappear into a giant plume of smoke to fight a growing wildfire that has burned hundreds of square miles, destroyed about 170 homes and threatens more destruction. Officials on...
LAS VEGAS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas, NM
Business
International Business Times

Dangerous New Mexico Wildfire Forces Historic City To Evacuate

Hundreds of households in the historic New Mexico city of Las Vegas were told to evacuate on Monday as fierce winds and drought pushed the largest active wildfire in the United States closer to town. The blaze has scorched more than 121,000 acres (49,000 hectares), or more than half the...
SANTA FE, NM
WDBO

Rapid growth of New Mexico wildfire prompts new evacuation orders

SANTA FE, N.M. — (SANTA FE, N.M.) -- New mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in parts of New Mexico due to the rapid growth of a massive wildfire east of Santa Fe. Since merging into one blaze a week ago, the Calf Canyon and Hermit's Peak fires have burned 97,064 acres as of Saturday morning -- a growth of over 30,000 acres in 24 hours, according to updates from state fire officials.
SANTA FE, NM
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hermit#Canyon#Real Estate Brokerage
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
KRQE News 13

Woman cut off GPS monitor day she is released, warrant issued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters. Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico families forced to evacuate multiple times

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The evacuations in San Miguel and Mora counties keep expanding, forcing families to run and leave everything behind…again. Families News 13 spoke with fled from canyons in the area with what belongings they had for the first time, but some say they’ve had to contend with leaving everything behind for this fire […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Teen that died lived in ‘shocking conditions’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a case of child abuse that left a 16-year-old special needs girl dead. Deputies say the girl’s mother arrived at the University of New Mexico Hospital Tuesday carrying her daughter who was unresponsive. They say it quickly became clear that the child had been dead for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
KRQE News 13

Woman charged with second-degree murder of boyfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is facing a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death. Michelle Morgan, 40, is accused of stabbing Martin Miera to death at the Desert Willow Apartments on Jefferson. According to the criminal complaint, neighbors heard the couple arguing. Morgan claims Miera stabbed her in the leg […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman involved in Victoria Martens murder sentenced to 44 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jessica Kelley has been sentenced to 44 years for her role in the death of Victoria Martens Thursday. Kelley, her cousin Fabian Gonzales and Victoria’s mom, Michelle Martens are all accused in the August 23, 2016 crime. Victoria was killed and dismembered in Michelle’s northwest Albuquerque apartment. In 2019, Kelley pleaded no contest to child abuse resulting in death, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy