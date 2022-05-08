What do the Pixel Buds Pro need to succeed? Some advice from the Android Police podcast

When looking for a pair of great truly wireless earbuds for the gym, you need something durable that also sounds good while blocking out all the racket. With that in mind, Jabra has done an excellent job with the Elite 4 Active earbuds. These aren’t the most attractive earbuds, but the price is very reasonable for the comfortable fit and IP57 rating you get. The Elite 4 Active buds also feature the latest Bluetooth 5.2, so these buds should last you quite a while in your workout bag. On top of all that, the active noise canceling is quite good, something you don’t always get at the $120 price point.

