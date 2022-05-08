ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

What do the Pixel Buds Pro need to succeed? Some advice from the Android Police podcast

By Jules Wang
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Our editor-in-chief Daniel Bader can't help himself. He knows he has a crate full for wireless earbuds, but he's still tantalized by what the Pixel Buds Pro might be able to offer. What are the expectations and will these new buds...

Android Police

Xbox Cloud Gaming needs another year before it arrives on TVs

Cloud-streamed gaming still has a long way to go despite being around for a while now, but it is getting better and more accessible every year. Microsoft has taken a crack at it with Xbox Cloud Gaming, allowing you to stream your favorite games to your not-so-gaming-capable devices. But while you can set it up on your laptop, tablet, and phone, you haven't been able to get it on your TV, possibly due to software limitations. But, if what we're hearing is accurate, that's set to change relatively soon.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Weekend poll: Are you tuning into Google I/O this year?

Google I/O is just a few days away from kicking off, and we're pretty damn excited. There's no shortage of rumors about what to expect this year, from shiny new hardware to a look at the clearest vision yet for Android 13. Just like last year, Google I/O is a virtual event this year, so everyone can attend any talk, discussion, or keynote they're interested in. And don't be mistaken: there's plenty to catch this year outside of the main event.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Google shows how Matter will work with Home, support is launching later this year

Hot on the heels of a Google executive explaining how Matter will be the next big thing for smart home gadgets, Google has taken it further today and announced on stage at Google I/O how Matter will work in its Home ecosystem and which of its devices will support which features. While Matter will only launch on Google Home sometime "later this year," Google already makes clear how it will work and how developers can take advantage of it.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android 12L explained: What is it, and which devices support it?

Although Android has existed on tablets since time immemorial, the user experience—with few exceptions—has been terrible, since Google never optimized its OS for large screens. Some manufacturers, like Samsung, took matters into their own hands and equipped their version of Android with features like DeX mode, but, by and large, Android tablets have been sort of in no man's land...until now. Perhaps Google realized its operating system had fallen behind because, shortly after it launched Android 12, the tech giant announced Android 12L—a feature drop that promises to optimize Android for large-screen devices. So, what is Android 12L, how does it differ from regular Android 12, and how can you install the large-screen OS?
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pixel Buds#Google Pixel#Acer#Home
Android Police

Google executive explains how Matter will be a big first step towards a truly interconnected smart home

Matter is billed as the next big thing coming to all the best smart home gadgets. The protocol was initially supposed to launch at the end of 2021 before first being delayed to early 2022 and eventually to fall. Despite multiple delays, there's a lot of positivity surrounding Matter since it is backed by industry giants like Apple, Google, and Amazon, and it promises to put some major smart home woes to end for good. But what exactly will Matter do, and what improvements will it offer to Google Home users? A Google executive has detailed it all.
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Android Police

Netflix could make all your worst subscription fears come true by the end of year

Netflix might've been the company to bring us into the streaming-dominant landscape we all currently live in, but it's not exactly thriving at the moment. On the heels of yet another price hike — one that pushed its top plan above the $20 per month mark — and a subsequent decline in subscribers, the service has been racing to find ways to boost its market share in the ongoing streaming wars. Some serious changes are coming to the platform, and they might arrive sooner than you'd expect.
TV & VIDEOS
Android Police

This is how Android 13’s wallpaper dimming feature will look

One of Android 13’s many tweaks is expected to be a variety of changes to wallpapers. Back in March, we heard that Google would allow you to dim your wallpaper alongside new 3D ‘cinematic’ options for your phone's screen, and now we’ve seen further detail on how that first feature will work. Those at 9to5Google have managed to find a reference to the feature in the APK code, and it suggests the feature will be a part of Bedtime Mode inside Android's Digital Wellbeing settings.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google updates its classic Roboto font with super-customizable Flex edition

Roboto has been a key part of Google's visual identity for years. It has perdured through time, even preceding the concept of Material Design — it was actually first introduced in 2011 with Android 4.0's Holo design language. As the company's visual identity matured, so has the typeface as it has adapted to a breadth of formats including bolder variants, a monospace variant, and even a serif variant. Its latest iteration, Roboto Flex, is meant to do exactly what its name suggests — to be flexible and work for everyone.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Google TV's personalized screensaver is slowly rolling out, even as profiles are still missing in action

Google TV is the company's latest attempt at building a competitor to Roku and Amazon's Fire TV, acting as a software layer on top of vanilla Android TV. Despite the company's interest in winning the battle for living rooms everywhere, the platform has stagnated over the last few months, as one of its most-demanded features — profile support — missed its initial launch window. Thankfully, another feature announced alongside profiles last fall is finally rolling out.
MUSIC
Android Police

Phone Hub will soon let you stream your messaging apps to your Chromebook

Google I/O 2022 is rife with feature announcements promising tighter integration between Android phones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Wear OS watches, to name a few. While it’ll take some time to achieve connectivity as seamless as Apple’s ecosystem, the small improvements do add up. Aside from Matter for the Google Home ecosystem and screencasting for Chromebooks and cars, Google’s supercharging the Phone Hub on Chromebooks for a better messaging experience.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Jabra Elite 4 Active review: Ideal workout buds on a budget

When looking for a pair of great truly wireless earbuds for the gym, you need something durable that also sounds good while blocking out all the racket. With that in mind, Jabra has done an excellent job with the Elite 4 Active earbuds. These aren’t the most attractive earbuds, but the price is very reasonable for the comfortable fit and IP57 rating you get. The Elite 4 Active buds also feature the latest Bluetooth 5.2, so these buds should last you quite a while in your workout bag. On top of all that, the active noise canceling is quite good, something you don’t always get at the $120 price point.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

End-to-end encryption is coming to Google Messages group chats

Google is a company built on knowing about its users so it can serve targeted ads, but it strives to keep personal communication separate from its advertising arm. Last year, Google added end-to-end encryption to 1-on-1 RCS chats in the Messages app. Just because you're talking to more than one person doesn't mean everyone should be able to listen in, and as announced during the Google I/O keynote, that feature is now coming to group chats.
INTERNET
Android Police

Sonos announces a $279 soundbar without HDMI along with its own voice assistant to thwart Amazon and Google

Sonos has long been heralded as the whole-home audio company that places sound fidelity, design, and material quality above the need for affordability. But given the market share it's losing to competitors like Google and Amazon on the smart speaker front, and Vizio, Samsung, TCL, and Sony on the soundbar front, it's attempting to find an appropriate price-to-performance compromise with its latest announcement.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

WhatsApp will soon let you add up to 512 people to a group

If you’ve ever been part of an organization that operates on WhatsApp, you can probably testify that the 256 participant limit is one of the most frustrating things about the platform. It forces management with thousands of members to spread resources thin, creating and managing multiple groups. Now, that looks set to change as the Meta-owned platform gets an update that will double the participant limit on each of your groups.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

You can now Look and Talk to Google Assistant on your Nest Hub Max

Google has made significant strides over the years in making interactions with Assistant as natural as possible. However, saying "Hey Google" every time you want to talk to it can still feel awkward. At Google I/O 2022, the company is announcing Look and Talk, its next big step in resolving this barrier by completely eliminating the need to use the wakeword.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Win a REDMAGIC 7 Pro gaming phone! (US Contest)

Mobile gamers are a pretty diverse bunch, but everyone likes to play on the best hardware they can get their hands on. The REDMAGIC 7 Pro is the most powerful, unique, and fun gaming phone around, and at just under $800 is already incredibly affordable for a premium Android device.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Google I/O 2022 brought the biggest changes ever to Google Play

The stream of announcements out of the Google I/O 2022 keynote have been pretty extensive, but it's not stopping there. The What’s New in Google Play session continues with even more news focusing on new tools and features for developers aimed at enabling them to make more informed decisions, better support their users, and ultimately improve their business.
TECHNOLOGY
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

 https://www.androidpolice.com

