Lake County, CA

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN TEXAS AND NORTHEASTERN CIMARRON COUNTIES At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elkhart, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Texas and northeastern Cimarron Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Pamlico, Southern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Pamlico; Southern Craven COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, Trent, Bay and lower Neuse Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Watonwan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brown; Watonwan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN AND WATONWAN COUNTIES At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hanska, or 12 miles southwest of New Ulm, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include New Ulm, St. James, Madelia, Butterfield, Hanska, Lewisville, South Branch, Ormsby, Darfur, Odin, La Salle and Sveadahl. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Nicollet, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nicollet; Sibley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN SIBLEY AND NORTH CENTRAL NICOLLET COUNTIES At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Gaylord, or 20 miles northeast of New Ulm, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Gaylord, Winthrop and New Sweden. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Martin, Watonwan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. Target Area: Martin; Watonwan The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northern Martin County in south central Minnesota Southeastern Watonwan County in south central Minnesota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Trimont, or 14 miles northwest of Fairmont, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Truman and Lewisville around 710 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Brewster County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Brewster County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Brewster County through 800 PM CDT At 657 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21 miles southwest of Boquillas Canyon, or 25 miles south of Panther Junction, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Brewster County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected near vulnerable dune structures. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves expected, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Oceanside Outer Banks, north of Cape Hatteras, and soundside south of Buxton. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beach-adjacent properties and roadways, resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Numerous roads may be closed, including several sections of NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will remain the same, then gradually improve through the day Thursday. The greatest threat of ocean overwash and inundation will occur around the times of high tide. Dune erosion will be progressive and overwash will likely be worse with each successive high tide. High tide will be around 430 PM Wednesday afternoon and again around 500 AM Thursday morning. NC DOT is reporting that NC-12 between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe will remain closed through at least Thursday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/04 PM 2.5 1.3 1.9 3 Minor 12/07 AM 2.1 0.9 1.5 2-3 None 12/06 PM 2.1 0.9 1.3 1-2 None 13/04 AM 1.9 0.7 1.3 1 None 13/06 PM 1.8 0.6 1.0 1-2 None 14/06 AM 1.8 0.6 1.1 1 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central and central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central and central Minnesota. Target Area: Blue Earth; Le Sueur; Nicollet The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Le Sueur County in south central Minnesota Blue Earth County in south central Minnesota Eastern Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 711 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Crystal, or 15 miles southeast of New Ulm, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lake Crystal around 720 PM CDT. Nicollet around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Mankato, Kasota, St. Peter, Eagle Lake, Madison Lake and Cleveland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson TORNADO WATCH 202 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA BUENA VISTA CHEROKEE CLAY DICKINSON IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA COTTONWOOD JACKSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARNOLDS PARK, CHEROKEE, JACKSON, LAKEFIELD, MILFORD, MOUNTAIN LAKE, SPENCER, SPIRIT LAKE, STORM LAKE, AND WINDOM.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT NORTH OF CAPE LOOKOUT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, lower Neuse River, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, oceanside Ocracoke Island and Core Banks north of Cape Lookout. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 10:00 AM Thursday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 PM 4.8 -1.0 2.1 1 None 12/05 AM 5.0 -0.8 2.3 1 Minor 12/05 PM 4.7 -1.1 1.9 1 None 13/05 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.7 1 None 13/07 PM 4.7 -1.1 1.3 1 None 14/07 AM 4.0 -1.8 1.2 1 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Strong north to south longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 3 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/05 AM 6.2 1.7 2.4 3 Minor 12/05 PM 6.9 2.4 2.7 4 Minor 13/05 AM 5.8 1.3 1.9 2-3 None 13/06 PM 6.4 1.9 1.7 3 Minor 14/06 AM 5.6 1.1 1.6 3 None 14/07 PM 6.6 2.1 1.5 3 Minor
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Cottonwood, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson TORNADO WATCH 202 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA BUENA VISTA CHEROKEE CLAY DICKINSON IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA COTTONWOOD JACKSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARNOLDS PARK, CHEROKEE, JACKSON, LAKEFIELD, MILFORD, MOUNTAIN LAKE, SPENCER, SPIRIT LAKE, STORM LAKE, AND WINDOM.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN

