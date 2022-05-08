ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine for Zelensky meeting

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference on the airline industry in Montreal, Quebec on July 15, 2021.

ANDREJ IVANOV/Getty

  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Kyiv on Sunday.
  • Trudeau met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • First lady Jill Biden also made a trip to Ukraine on Sunday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Kyiv on Sunday, The Toronto Star reported.

Trudeau is one of the few high-profile foreign officials to visit Ukraine this weekend. First lady Jill Biden crossed over into western Ukraine on Sunday.

The Star reported that Trudeau flew overnight on Saturday and has landed safely for a one-day trip. Trudeau is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Biden met with Zelenskyy's wife, Olena Zelenskyy.

"The prime minister is in Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm Canada's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said, according to the Star.

The office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The Mayor of Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv, announced on his Telegram channel that he met with Trudeau on Sunday.

"I've just had the honor of meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror that Russian occupiers have caused to our town," Oleksandr Markushyn said. " And, of course, he was shocked. After all, he saw burned and completely destroyed not military facilities, but the homes of Irpin residents, who until recently enjoyed life and had their own plans for the future."

