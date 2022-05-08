ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Tools to cope with grief on Mother's Day

By Katrina Smith
WKTV
 3 days ago

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Mother's Day can be painful for those who have lost their mom. Whether it happened recently...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Society
City
Utica, NY
WKTV

Moms enjoy free day at the Utica Zoo

UTICA, NY – You couldn’t have asked for nicer weather to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday. Families across the Mohawk Valley spent the day treating mom to a special day of pampering and gifts. At the Utica Zoo today, moms were treated to a free day at...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Herkimer woman celebrates 105th birthday

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer resident Teresa Davidson celebrated her 105th birthday on May 11 with family and friends by her side. Teresa is originally from Utica, but has lived in Herkimer for 27 years. Her daughter, Dianne Sylvester, says her mother woke up with a smile on her face.
HERKIMER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy