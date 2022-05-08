ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man runs from MPD carrying toddler after stealing car: Police

By Jordan James, Destinee Hannah
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing several charges after police say he stole a car from a man during an accident and later tried to flee from officers.

Police responded to a vehicle crash call on May 4 at I-240 west and Millbranch Road. A victim told officers he was driving when he saw a vehicle crash and roll over into an embankment on the side of the road.

The man said when he stopped to help, the driver of the crashed vehicle ran to the victim’s truck and drove off.

Officers spotted the victim’s truck two days later at an Exxon gas station near South Third Street and Horn Lake Road. Memphis police said the suspect, later identified as Mario Oliver, began to run as soon as he saw officers. Officers also said Oliver was carrying a one-year-old toddler while running away from police.

MPD said Oliver dropped the toddler while running away, refusing to listen to officer commands.

Oliver later fell to the ground while running. Police said Oliver kept trying to flee from officers, refusing to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.

Officers were later able to arrest Oliver. The toddler was also checked on the scene, and no injuries were found.

Oliver, 34, was charged with evading arrest, resisting official detention, theft of property, and child abuse and neglect.

He is expected to appear in court on May 9.

