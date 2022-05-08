ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City West, AZ

Vallow helps reverse the mortgage in Sun Cities

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TY8NZ_0fWySDI300

Name: Deb Vallow.

Age: Age is a state of mind.

Business name: Reverse Mortgage Funding; 804-363-5279 (Virginia Area Code, but Sun City West resident); dvallow@reversefunding.com; NMLS: 222278; nmlsconsumeracces.org.

Town/neighborhood: Sun City West.

Personal background highlights: My husband and I have been coming out to Sun City West for years to visit and finally decided it was time to move here to be close to our family. I am originally from Michigan, but have lived in Florida, Texas and Virginia. My husband, Troy, and I work together and have been married more than 30 years. Even better, we are expecting our first grandchild this summer!

Professional background highlights: I started my career at General Motors. After Troy and I married, I joined him working for a travel incentive company that allowed us to travel extensively for business. After he retired from there, we moved to Virginia where we opened a couple of businesses in the home building industry. After the housing crash, we moved into mortgage lending and are now doing reverse mortgages exclusively.

What I do: I love what I do because of the people that I get to meet and work with. Seniors have the most interesting lives and stories and being able to help them reach their financial goals is something that I am really proud of.

What I like most about doing business here: My mother-in-law said that we would meet the friendliest people in Sun City West because we are all from somewhere else, and she was right.

What am I promoting: My husband and I know that people have questions about reverse mortgages and we want to be your local source for answers.

What I’m excited about and why: I am excited about our new grandbaby! I am also excited to explore all of the great things Arizona and the West has to offer.

Favorite community cause and why: I am drawn to causes related to Alzheimer’s, dementia and ways to support the person, their caregivers and their families.

My interest and hobbies: I am an avid runner and love to work in my yard. I am that crazy person you see running around the neighborhood in the morning. Right now I am learning about our desert landscape and what works here and what doesn’t, it’s just a tiny bit different than East Coast gardening.

People who inspire me and how: I am inspired by people who give selflessly; they do what is needed and are always thinking how to make things better for others.

My guiding philosophy: If you don’t ask, the answer is always no.

My advice to today’s youth: Follow your heart, if school isn’t for you, go into the trades, there are so many ways to define success.  Decide for yourself.

Editor’s Note: For those who have questions about ABCs membership, call Lori Tone at 623-214-2600 or email abcofscw@gmail.com.

