Fatal crash near Airline Mobile Home Park

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people killed during a collision near Kirby Lake have been identified. Roxanne Rivero Medina, 35, and James Henry Wheeler, 96, both of Abilene, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 83/84 just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say witnesses report Wheeler was driving the wrong way […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have released the identities of two riders killed during a motorcycle crash in east Abilene Tuesday night. Jason Michael Rigstad, 46, and Rebecca Mae Barker, 32, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on East Hwy 80 and Loop 322 around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was ejected during a crash in central Abilene Thursday. Police say the crash happened near the intersection of N 3rd Street and Willis Street. A car was turning left onto on North 3rd Street when a motorcycle ridden by Daniel Randolph, 72, ended up in the left turn lane […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said Chelsey Kristine Cook, 33, of Lubbock lost her life Monday night in a crash southwest of Lubbock. DPS said Cook drove her SUV southbound at 11:25 p.m. on County Road 1800 (Frankford Avenue) and “disregarded a stop sign” at a T-intersection with County Road 7600 […]
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday night, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 10:30 about an accident near the intersection of West 16th Street and Tim Tam Circle. When deputies arrived they said they found 19-year-old Mauricio Islas, of Odessa, with a gun shot wound to his torso. He was […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A search warrant executed last Friday led police to a large drug bust and landed two people in jail. Darin Lashawn Montgomery, 49, and Sharika Nicole Groves, 47, are both facing multiple charges relating to the manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. According to an arrest affidavit, on April 8, officers […]
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman has died following a crash in Interstate 20. According to a crash report, at 11:26 p.m. on May 2, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene just two miles west of Midland. There troopers found a Toyota Camry, driven by 63-year-old Mary Lou Mosley and a […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft. On April 30, the couple pictured below reportedly stole more than $300 worth of merchandise from Walmart. If you recognize these suspects, please call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case […]
UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that two people are dead after a fatal wreck that happened on 34th Ave and Lipscomb at around noon today. According to APD, a Dodge Durango and a Ford Mustang were going west on 34th Ave before making contact causing both vehicles to […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest. According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KEP)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week police said she neglected three of her dogs and caused two of them to die. Naomi Minjarez, 35, has been charged with three counts of animal cruelty. According to an affidavit, on March 31, someone called animal control to report that three dogs had […]
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the parking area of a bank. Police responded to a call of a woman asleep in the backside parking area of the IBC bank on Central Blvd, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval. The woman was cold to the […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a man who opened fire at a Far East El Paso Bar has been arrested. According to EPPD, the incident happened on Saturday, April 23rd, as officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command heard gunshots coming from outside of their offices. Officers ran […]
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a New Mexico woman was arrested after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper discovered 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Thursday. At around 3:00 p.m. on April 28, Texas DPS detailed that a trooper stopped a 2010 Honda […]
